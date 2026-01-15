All 19 Neighborly®Brands Earn Spots on Entrepreneur’s 2026 Franchise 500® for Second Consecutive Year

January 15, 2026Cleanfax Staff
Neighborly logo

Neighborly® announced that all 19 of its North American franchise brands have  been recognized on Entrepreneur’s 2026 Franchise 500® ranking. This marks the second consecutive year every eligible Neighborly franchise brand has been recognized on the industry’s most comprehensive and competitive franchise list.

The achievement reflects Neighborly’s continued momentum and the strength of its diversified portfolio, spanning repair, maintenance, restoration and home improvement services. Notably, seven Neighborly brands–Aire Serv®, Dryer Vent Wizard®, Glass Doctor®, Mr. Electric®, Mr. Rooter® Plumbing, Precision Garage Door Service® and Real Property Management–earned the No. 1 ranking in their respective franchise categories.

“This recognition highlights the incredible dedication of our franchise owners and the remarkable experiences they create for their customers every day,” said Mike Davis, Neighborly CEO. “With all 19 of our brands performing strongly in the home services market, we’re more confident than ever in the power of our platform, from the systems we’ve built to the way we support owners in growing trusted, local businesses. The future is bright, and we’re excited to continue connecting customers with the right services at the right time, driving innovation and growth across the industry.”

The following 19 Neighborly brands earned spots on the 2026 Franchise 500®:

Neighborly’s continued presence across the rankings highlights the company’s long-term strategy of building category-leading brands while empowering franchise owners to deliver reliable, high-quality service to homeowners across North America.

“Today’s franchise owners are looking for brands that can perform across economic cycles and grow with them over time,” said Brad Stevenson, Neighborly chief development officer. “This recognition reinforces the advantage of Neighborly’s diversified home services portfolio and our ability to support franchise owners at every stage, from onboarding and launch to scaling through technology, marketing and operational excellence.”

To view all 19 Neighborly brands in the full ranking, visit www.entrepreneur.com/franchise500.

Read Cleanfax Staff's Posts

Cleanfax Staff

Cleanfax provides cleaning and restoration professionals with information designed to help them manage and grow their businesses.

Follow Cleanfax Staff

Related Posts

Albi

Built In Honors Albi in Its Esteemed 2026 Best Places To Work Awards

Awards / News / Products & Technologies
Agentech

PuroClean Deploys Agentech to Enhance Claims Compliance

News / Products & Technologies
Voda logo

Voda Cleaning & Restoration Ranks Among Top Franchises in Entrepreneur Magazine’s Franchise 500®

News
Joint Technical Seminar

US Reverses Job Cuts at National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health

Labor / News
Canadian Wildfires

EPA Launches Voluntary Soil Sampling of Residences Affected by Eaton Wildfire

Disasters / Fire, Smoke & Contents Restoration / News
Kennedy Expressway

BluSky Restoration Expands Operations with New Northern Illinois Location

Growth & Acquisitions / News

Share This Article

Join Our Newsletter

Expert Videos

Popular Content

Screenshot

Concrete Wars: Go to Battle With Ameripolish on Your Side

CoreLogic Straighttalk 800

Efficiency Meets Innovation: CoreLogic Revolutionizes Water Damage Restoration With Mitigate

ServiceMonster

ServiceMonster: All-in-One Client and Job Management Platform Built for Carpet and Floor Cleaners

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation: How to Turbocharge Your Restoration Project Strategies

Erin Hynum

Revolutionizing Restoration: Introducing the DryMAX XL Pro Dehumidifier

Polls

What STARTING wage (under one year of employment) do you pay a carpet cleaning technician, per hour?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...