Air Inside May Be More Polluted Than Outside Due to Chemical Products

March 28, 2025Cleanfax Staff
Nusrat Jung and Brandon Boor in tiny house

Nanoparticles form when fragrances interact with ozone, which enters buildings through ventilation systems, triggering chemical transformations that create new airborne pollutants. 

“A forest is a pristine environment, but if you’re using cleaning and aromatherapy products full of chemically manufactured scents to recreate a forest in your home, you’re actually creating a tremendous amount of indoor air pollution that you shouldn’t be breathing in,” said Nusrat Jung, an assistant professor in Purdue’s Lyles School of Civil and Construction Engineering.

Nanoparticles can penetrate deep into the respiratory system and spread to other organs. Jung and fellow civil engineering professor Brandon Boor have been the first to study nanoscale airborne particle formation indoors and compare it to outdoor atmospheric processes.

“To understand how airborne particles form indoors, you need to measure the smallest nanoparticles—down to a single nanometer,” said Boor, Purdue’s Dr. Margery E. Hoffman Associate Professor in Civil Engineering. “At this scale, we can observe the earliest stages of new particle formation, where fragrances react with ozone to form tiny molecular clusters. These clusters then rapidly evolve, growing and transforming in the air around us.”

Even though it’s yet to be determined how breathing in volatile chemicals from these products impacts your health, the two have repeatedly found that when fragrances are released indoors, they quickly react with ozone to form nanoparticles. These newly formed nanoparticles are particularly concerning because they can reach very high concentrations, potentially posing risks to respiratory health.

Jung and Boor believe these findings highlight the need for further research into indoor nanoparticle formation triggered by heavily scented chemical products. 

“Our research shows that fragranced products are not just passive sources of pleasant scents — they actively alter indoor air chemistry, leading to the formation of nanoparticles at concentrations that could have significant health implications,” Jung said. “These processes should be considered in the design and operation of buildings and their HVAC systems to reduce our exposures.” 

Read Cleanfax Staff's Posts

Cleanfax Staff

Cleanfax provides cleaning and restoration professionals with information designed to help them manage and grow their businesses.

Follow Cleanfax Staff

Related Posts

Happy diverse addicts sitting on chairs in circle, talking on group therapy meeting, discussing addiction, mental health problems. Multiethnic employees brainstorming on team training

What Followers Want From Their Leaders

Leadership Tips / News
Minimum Wage With Dollar &amp; Pennies

Gender Pay Gap Fueled by Experience and Career Choices

Labor / News
flooding

Most U.S. Homeowners Don’t Carry Flood Insurance Despite Growing Risk

News / Water Damage Restoration
Human Resources Recruitment and People Networking Concept. Modern graphic interface showing professional employee hiring and headhunter seeking interview candidate for future manpower.

Top Four Reasons for Taking a New Job

News
Cotality

CoreLogic Rebrands to CotalityTM

Growth & Acquisitions / News
Miri Offir

Women in Leadership: 911 Restoration CEO Focuses on Company Culture Throughout Rapid Growth

Business Management & Operations / Leadership Tips / News / Video

Share This Article

Join Our Newsletter

Expert Videos

Popular Content

Screenshot

Concrete Wars: Go to Battle With Ameripolish on Your Side

CoreLogic Straighttalk 800

Efficiency Meets Innovation: CoreLogic Revolutionizes Water Damage Restoration With Mitigate

ServiceMonster

ServiceMonster: All-in-One Client and Job Management Platform Built for Carpet and Floor Cleaners

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation: How to Turbocharge Your Restoration Project Strategies

Erin Hynum

Revolutionizing Restoration: Introducing the DryMAX XL Pro Dehumidifier

Polls

When you take a new job, what is your top reason?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...