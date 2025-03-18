Aftermath Rebrands to ServiceMaster BioClean™

March 18, 2025Cleanfax Staff
ServiceMaster BioClean

Aftermath, a leading provider of biohazard and trauma scene cleanup services, has rebranded as ServiceMaster BioClean™. This strategic move aligns the company with the ServiceMaster brand, strengthening its national presence and expanding its ability to serve communities in need.

ServiceMaster BioClean will continue to build on the legacy Aftermath created in the industry offering compassionate and professional remediation services related to biohazards, crime scenes, unattended death, suicide, hoarding, and narcotics.

“Our transition to ServiceMaster BioClean represents a complete transformation,” said Steve Ford, ServiceMaster BioClean president. “We’ve rigorously evolved every aspect of our business–from how we train, how we scope, to even how we perform the work–to meet the high standards of the ServiceMaster brand and earn the ServiceMaster name. This rebrand reflects our unwavering commitment to establishing a standard of protection our customers and communities can rely on.”

ServiceMaster BioClean is committed to providing discreet and empathetic cleanup services, restoring safety and peace of mind to affected individuals and families. The company’s highly trained technicians adhere to strict safety protocols and utilize specialized equipment to ensure the proper handling and disposal of biohazardous materials.

“At ServiceMaster BioClean, we don’t just set the benchmark for effective cleaning, we are also committed to serving with empathy and care,” Ford said. “Our team members’ dedication to our customers shines through in every interaction, providing compassion and support when it’s needed most. As ServiceMaster BioClean, we will continue to protect people on their worst days.”

For more information about ServiceMaster BioClean and its services, click here.

