After Flooding, Home Air Tightness Matters in Preventing Mold

March 10, 2025Cleanfax Staff
Hurricane Harvey Impacts

Following hurricane and flooding events, air tightness was the most significant factor across regions to predict indoor mold spore concentrations consistently in impacted residential buildings, according to a recent study in Environment International. 

The study analyses showed that the key factors for predicting mold spores are maximum flood depth, presence of a bathroom exhaust fan, central air ventilation, air tightness, and window blind status. 

This study looked at regions in Louisiana, Florida, and the Northeast, and determined air tightness was the most significant factor consistently across regions, while maximum flood depth was less influential in individual regions.  

Maximum flood depth demonstrated a strong and consistent correlation with increased mold spore counts, indicating that areas experiencing greater flood depths are more prone to severe mold issues. When floodwaters recede, these materials often remain damp for extended periods, providing a persistent source of moisture that molds require to thrive, the study found. Factors such as roof age were consistently found to have relatively smaller, yet important impacts on mold spores. 

Read Cleanfax Staff's Posts

Cleanfax Staff

Cleanfax provides cleaning and restoration professionals with information designed to help them manage and grow their businesses.

Follow Cleanfax Staff

Related Posts

Amy Prihoda

Women in Leadership: Rebranded Professional Cleaning & Restoration Systems Bridges the Gap

Business Management & Operations / News / Video
HighGround logo

Investment Firm Knox Lane Acquires HighGround Restoration Group

Growth & Acquisitions / News
Allen Reid

EC Restore Welcomes Allen Reid as Director of Client Sales

New Hires and Appointments / News
Excel Supplies brand

Advantage Experts in Clean Consolidates Into Excel Cleaning & Restoration Supplies

Growth & Acquisitions / News
RIA Canada

RIA AGA Canada Releases Prompt Pay Position Paper to Support Restoration Industry

News
PuroClean

PuroClean’s PuroVet Program Named Lead Sponsor of Golf Outing in Support of Veterans, Police, and Firefighters

Community Outreach / News

Share This Article

Join Our Newsletter

Expert Videos

Popular Content

Screenshot

Concrete Wars: Go to Battle With Ameripolish on Your Side

CoreLogic Straighttalk 800

Efficiency Meets Innovation: CoreLogic Revolutionizes Water Damage Restoration With Mitigate

ServiceMonster

ServiceMonster: All-in-One Client and Job Management Platform Built for Carpet and Floor Cleaners

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation: How to Turbocharge Your Restoration Project Strategies

Erin Hynum

Revolutionizing Restoration: Introducing the DryMAX XL Pro Dehumidifier

Polls

When you take a new job, what is your top reason?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...