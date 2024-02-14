AFFLINK Adds ProScan Media as a Preferred Supplier

ProScan Media Products has joined AFFLINK, a Tuscaloosa, Alabama-based provider of sales and marketing solutions to more than 300 distributors and 200 supplier organizations of jansan, packaging, safety, and office products, as a preferred supplier.

“ProScan has 25 years of label excellence. They have two state-of-the-art facilities located in Edmonton and Toronto, Canada. This means they are strategically positioned to serve the East and West Coast markets in the United States,” said Colton Crown, AFFLINK marketing manager.

“We joined AFFLINK to leverage [their] collective purchasing power, streamline procurement, and unlock cost-saving opportunities that empower our business to thrive in a competitive market,” added Nick Cox, ProScan president of U.S. sales.