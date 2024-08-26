AdvantaClean Parent Company Adds 81 New Franchisees

August 26, 2024Cleanfax Staff
Home Franchise Concepts, AdvantaClean, and Lightspeed Restoration logos

Home Franchise Concepts, a subsidiary of JM Family Enterprises, has surpassed growth targets for the first and second quarters, signing on 81 new franchisees and opening 149 territories within its portfolio of brands, including AdvantaClean®, Budget Blinds®The Tailored Closet®, PremierGarage®Concrete Craft®, Kitchen Tune-Up®, Bath Tune-Up®, Two Maids®, Aussie Pet Mobile®, and Lightspeed Restoration™.

The parent company is now more than halfway toward achieving its annual goal of adding just under 200 new territories by the end of the year, reaching nearly 60% completion.

Along with generating leads for its 10 home service brands, Home Franchise Concepts has placed a particular emphasis on the support of its youngest brand, Lightspeed Restoration. The new 24/7 water and fire restoration service offered within Home Franchise Concepts’ family of brands has signed 17 development deals representing 31 territories, just one year after its introduction to the restoration industry. This aggressive growth is expected to continue in the latter half of the year, as Lightspeed Restoration seeks to grow with experienced multi-unit operators in multiple markets, including Miami; Tampa, Florida; Las Vegas; and Phoenix.

Looking to the remainder of the year, Home Franchise Concepts plans to execute even more innovative strategies and remain ambitious in implementing new tactics to generate additional awareness and support for its family of brands. With new shifts in leadership and appointments to the franchise development and brand teams, Home Franchise Concepts is focused on ongoing operational and technology improvements and is dedicated to enhancing the support for its family of brands.

“As we look ahead to the rest of 2024, Home Franchise Concepts remains committed to driving innovation and growth across our 10 brands,” said Andrew Skehan, Home Franchise Concepts CEO. “Our top priority is delivering unparalleled support and valuable resources to our franchisees, ensuring we meet the evolving needs of our customers and stay ahead in the competitive home services market.”

Read Cleanfax Staff's Posts

Cleanfax Staff

Cleanfax provides cleaning and restoration professionals with information designed to help them manage and grow their businesses.

Follow Cleanfax Staff

