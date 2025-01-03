ABC To Celebrate 75 Years of Building America at ABC Convention 2025 in Las Vegas

Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC) will turn 75 on June 1. To commemorate the milestone, ABC and its members will gather at several commemorative events, beginning with ABC Convention 2025 in Las Vegas.

“For 75 years, members of Associated Builders and Contractors have built the places where communities across the nation learn, heal, play, live, pray and gather,” said Michael Bellaman, ABC president and CEO. “ABC and its members have also helped build countless career dreams for their employees while creating the conditions for them to do their work without incident and go home safer, healthier, happier and more fulfilled every day. Throughout the decades, we have championed inclusive, win-win policies that bring value to all of the construction industry—including the overwhelming majority of construction workers who compete for work based on merit in a fair and open competitive work environment—to deliver the best return on investment to taxpayers.”

ABC also released the details of ABC Convention 2025, Feb. 25-27 at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas. ABC’s annual convention celebrates the best of the best in merit shop construction, honoring the member companies and individuals who lead the industry in representing the association’s core values.

“We look forward to celebrating 75 years of excellence in construction at ABC Convention 2025 and authoring an even brighter future for our industry throughout the year,” Bellaman said. “This will be a show construction professionals nationwide won’t want to miss—join us to gain valuable industry insights, hear from engaging keynote speakers, participate in business-building networking and experience merit shop celebrations only found at ABC.”

In addition to educational sessions and keynotes, ABC Convention 2025, “ABC—Building America for 75 Years,” includes these annual events:

The 36th annual National Craft Championships celebrate lifelong learning in the merit shop construction industry, with students from chapter and member training programs across the country competing for national recognition in about a dozen construction crafts in individual and team competitions.

The 35th National Excellence in Construction® Awards honor the most outstanding construction projects and member contractors of the year for their remarkable achievements in leadership, safety, innovation and inclusion, diversity and merit.

The Construction Workforce Awards feature the Craft Instructor, Craft Professional and Young Professional of the Year. These individuals play critical roles in shaping the future of the construction industry by highlighting construction as a meaningful, lifelong career, emphasizing safe work practices and expanding education opportunities.

The Construction Management Competition is the event of the year for future construction management professionals, featuring teams of college and university students testing their skills in project management, estimating, safety, quality control and presentation skills.

ABC will also name the Student Chapter of the Year chosen from members of the ABC National Student Chapter Network, which connects local ABC chapters to colleges and universities with construction management programs to build the talent pipeline and mentor future leaders of the construction industry.

For more information on ABC Convention 2025, click here.