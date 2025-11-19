ABC Names 2026 National Chair, Executive Committee

Associated Builders and Contractors announced that Thomas “Murph” Murphy, vice president of Power & Construction Group, Scottsville, New York, was elected 2026 chair of the ABC National Board of Directors during its meeting at the association’s annual Leadership Institute in Marco Island, Florida.

“I am blessed and honored to serve ABC and its members in the role of 2026 national chair,” Murphy said. “Starting my construction career in the field and learning the importance of every position on a jobsite makes me appreciate how the merit shop gives everyone the opportunity to rise from laborer to industry leader. I am proud to work alongside the men and woman of ABC who are engaged in growing our businesses, upskilling our workforces and fighting for free and open competition across America. In this role, I look forward to not only advancing ABC’s political advocacy to champion free enterprise, defend worker choice and support small business, but also to growing the prestigious Accredited Quality Contractor credential among elite members for their commitment to corporate responsibility.”

“ABC is synonymous with merit in the construction industry, and the contractors who lead our association embody what merit means by building better communities, investing in their workers and delivering projects that raise the bar for quality, safety and integrity,” said Michael Bellaman, ABC president and CEO. “Congratulations to Murph, Chair-Elect Brandon Mabile, Secretary Lorri Grayson and every member of the 2026 Executive Committee for being chosen to build a stronger future for ABC, its members and its chapters.”

The members of ABC’s 2026 Executive Committee, who will take office on Jan. 1, 2026, are: