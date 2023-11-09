ABC Convention 2024 Returns to Orlando

November 9, 2023Cleanfax Staff
Kissimmee, Florida

Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC) has released the details of ABC Convention 2024, which will take place March 13–15 at the Gaylord Palms in Kissimmee, Florida, for the second consecutive year. ABC’s annual convention celebrates the best of the best in merit shop construction, honoring the member companies and individuals who lead the industry in representing the association’s core values.

“ABC Convention 2024 brings together contractors and industry professionals from across the country to learn how to advance their businesses and improve their bottom lines,” said Michael Bellaman, ABC president and CEO. “Construction professionals nationwide and in the Orlando area are invited to join us to gain valuable industry insights, hear from engaging keynote presenters, participate in business-building networking and experience merit shop celebrations only found at ABC’s annual convention.”

In addition to educational sessions and keynotes, ABC Convention 2024, “Celebrating Success. Building Tomorrow,” includes these annual events:

  • The 35th annual National Craft Championships celebrate lifelong learning in the merit shop construction industry, with students from chapter and member training programs across the country competing for national recognition in about a dozen construction crafts in individual and team competitions.
  • The 34th National Excellence in Construction® Awards honor the most outstanding construction projects and member contractors of the year for their remarkable achievements in leadership, safety, innovation and inclusion, diversity and merit.
  • The Construction Workforce Awards feature the Craft Instructor of the Year, Craft Professional of the Year and Young Professional of the Year. These individuals play critical roles in shaping the future of the construction industry by highlighting construction as a meaningful, lifelong career, emphasizing safe work practices and expanding education opportunities.
  • The Construction Management Competition is the event of the year for future construction management professionals, featuring teams of college and university students testing their skills in project management, estimating, safety, quality control and presentation skills.
  • ABC will also name the Student Chapter of the Year chosen from members of the ABC National Student Chapter Network, which connects local ABC chapters to colleges and universities with construction management programs to build the talent pipeline and mentor future leaders of the construction industry.

For more information on ABC Convention 2024, visit abcconvention.abc.org.

