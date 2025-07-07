A Paradigm Shift in the Industry

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, the public has become acutely aware of the relationship between their indoor environment and the health of their family. We are at a time when even the federal government is recognizing this correlation, and it is, therefore, imperative that professionals bring themselves up to speed with the proper education and resources to address these issues.

Mold Remediation for Health-Sensitive Individuals

In the world of indoor air quality and mold remediation, few organizations have had as much of an impact as NORMI™ — the National Organization of Remediators and Microbial Inspectors. Since its founding in 2004, NORMI™ has provided science-based training and certifications for professionals working in mold removal and indoor environmental quality. Now, it’s taking things even further with groundbreaking initiatives that aim to transform the way mold remediation is done — especially for individuals with mold sensitivities and related health conditions.

A Visionary in the Remediation Industry

Being a visionary means seeing future needs and creating solutions before they become mainstream. NORMI™ has done just that. With over 32 certifications developed to meet the requirements of states like Texas; Louisiana; Florida; New York; Washington, D.C.; and Portland, Oregon, NORMI™ has trained thousands of professionals across the U.S., Canada, Europe, and South America. Other states, including California and Illinois, have begun recommending contractors be certified by reputable organizations like NORMI™.

As an approved training provider for the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and various state agencies, NORMI™ stands out as a trusted authority in the field.

Introducing the NORMI™ Medical Advisory Board

One of NORMI’s most important recent achievements is the formation of its Medical Advisory Board in the remediation industry. Chaired by Dr. Andrew Heyman, a leading expert in environmental health, this board is helping to bridge the gap between medical science and remediation practices.

The aim? To ensure that mold remediation methods not only remove visible mold but also address the hidden contaminants that can make people sick—especially those who are already sensitized to mold, bacteria, or other environmental toxins.

Why Mold Remediation Needs to Evolve

Water-damaged buildings are more common than most people realize. And when water damages buildings—whether from leaks, flooding, or humidity—mold and bacteria can grow. These microbes release harmful byproducts such as mycotoxins, beta-glucans, and actinobacteria, which can become airborne and spread far beyond the area that initially got wet.

For people with mold sensitivities, chronic inflammatory response syndrome (CIRS), asthma, or weakened immune systems, even low levels of these contaminants can trigger serious health issues.

Traditional remediation methods often focus only on the visibly damaged areas, ignoring contamination that has spread through the air or into other parts of the building. That’s where NORMI™ comes in—offering new approaches based on the latest science and supported by medical professionals.

Backed by the Latest Science

The National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences (NIEHS) recently updated its information on mold (April 23), confirming that exposure to mold affects human health in numerous ways. According to NIEHS, “These organisms can affect human health in a variety of ways, depending on the type of mold, amount and duration of exposure, and the person exposed.”

This makes it more critical than ever to ensure that remediation professionals understand how to identify, assess, and treat environments in a way that supports the health of the people who live or work in them.

The NORMI™ Level Four Protocol

To meet this challenge, NORMI™ created the Level Four Protocol — a detailed, step-by-step process specifically designed for people who are medically sensitized to mold and other biotoxins. This protocol has been officially reviewed and endorsed by the NORMI™ Medical Advisory Board.

Unlike standard mold removal practices, the Level Four Protocol looks at the entire environment, not just one room or surface. It aligns with the respected IICRC S-520 standard for mold remediation but goes further to address the unique needs of those with mold-related illnesses.

Through this protocol, certified NORMI™ professionals can perform a thorough assessment and implement a whole-home decontamination plan that truly supports healing. These professionals earn the designation of NCRSI™ — NORMI™ Certified Remediator for Sensitized Individuals — and follow procedures that have been validated as medically sound. Click here for the class schedule.

A National Network with a Mission

NORMI™ is now launching its NORMIPro Management National Service Provider Network. This network connects trained, certified professionals across the country who are ready to offer comprehensive, medically informed mold remediation services.

However, this network extends beyond simply cleaning homes. One of its groundbreaking goals is data collection. When professionals follow NORMI’s Level Four Protocol, they’ll collect critical environmental data before and after remediation. This data shared securely and confidentially through a centralized system will help medical researchers better understand how environmental decontamination leads to improved health outcomes.

The hope is that, over time, this research will provide even more evidence linking comprehensive mold remediation with better patient recovery — something that could have lasting impacts on both the health and remediation industries.

Join the Next Generation of Mold Remediation Experts

NORMI™ is extending an open invitation to remediation and environmental professionals who want to become part of this cutting-edge movement. By joining the NORMIPro Management National Service Provider Network, contractors and consultants can position themselves at the forefront of the industry — offering services that are not only technically sound but also medically validated.

Professionals interested in evaluating the program may find more information here. If you or someone you know struggles with mold-related illness, or if you’re a contractor ready to take your skills to the next level, NORMI™ offers the tools, training, and support to make a meaningful difference — one home and one life at a time.