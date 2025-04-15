NORMI™ Establishes Medical Advisory Board to Strengthen Remediation Standards

April 15, 2025Cleanfax Staff
NORMI

The National Organization of Remediators and Microbial Inspectors (NORMI™) has formed a Medical Advisory Board, chaired by leading environmental health expert Dr. Andrew Heyman, MD. This initiative represents a major milestone in aligning remediation practices with medical science giving indoor air quality (IAQ) professionals, mold remediators, and water damage restoration specialists the tools to deliver safer, more effective outcomes for clients affected by mold-related illness.

The Medical Advisory Board will help refine NORMI’s training programs and enhance industry best practices—particularly through validation of the Level Four Protocol, the foundation of the NORMI Certified Remediation for Sensitized Individuals (NCRSI™) credential.

Why It Matters for IAQ and Mold Professionals

For years, remediation teams have faced a common challenge: the home or building is “cleaned,” but the client still experiences symptoms. The problem? Most protocols aren’t designed with environmentally sensitized, chemically sensitive, or immune-compromised individuals in mind.

The Level Four Protocol, now endorsed by top environmental medicine professionals, fills that gap—empowering contractors to:

  • Address mold and microbial contamination beyond visual or structural signs.
  • Reduce biotoxin loads for clients with CIRS, asthma, MCS, and related sensitivities.
  • Prevent callbacks, post-remediation complaints, and loss of trust.

“Too often, our members fix the building, but the people inside stay sick. With this collaboration, we now have a protocol that speaks to both sides of the equation,” said Doug Hoffman, NORMI executive director.

Under the leadership of Dr. Heyman—medical director of Integrative Medicine at The George Washington University—the advisory board also includes experts from integrative medicine, pharmacy, and neuropsychiatry, such as:

  • Jim LaValle, RPh – clinical pharmacist at LaValle Metabolix
  • Ray Solano, RPh – clinical pharmacist
  • Dr. David Ross, MD – director at Virginia Institute of Neuropsychiatry
  • Allison Remy, PA – physician assistant

“This collaboration is long overdue,” Dr. Heyman said. “Patients are being treated for mold-related illnesses while still exposed to the source. The Level Four Protocol finally gives remediation professionals a clear path forward.”

The NORMI Level Four Protocol was officially reviewed and endorsed by the Medical Advisory Board as the most effective remediation model for sensitized individuals. It is fully aligned with IICRC S-520 and provides a step-by-step framework for assessing and remediating complex indoor environments. Additionally, the framework:

  • Helps mitigate liability and increase success rates in sensitive environments.
    Provides competitive edge for IAQ, mold, and restoration firms.
    Establishes trusted relationships with health professionals and referral networks.
    Meets growing market demand for medically informed remediation.

Professionals who earn the NCRSI™ credential through NORMI training are now equipped with a clinically validated process that enhances credibility and improves outcomes.

Certified professionals are featured in the NORMI Pro Locator, giving consumers and physicians direct access to IAQ and remediation experts trained to handle the toughest environmental health cases.

“Doctors want to refer their patients to someone they trust,” Hoffman said. “Now, with medically backed training and credentialing, our members can confidently serve that need.”

Professionals interested in learning more about the NCRSI™ Protocol, or becoming a certified provider, can click here.

