DOL Spotlights Eliminating Gender-based Violence

June 25, 2024Cleanfax Staff
Woman leader

The U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) held its first Women’s Bureau summit on June 18 to discuss collective efforts to prevent and address gender-based violence and harassment in the workforce. More than 350 leaders from the International Labor Organization and other international, federal, state, and local government officials attended Gender-Based Violence and Harassment in Focus: A Summit to Create an Equitable World of Work. The summit marked the first anniversary of the Biden-Harris administration’s release of the National Plan to End Gender-Based Violence.

“The resurgence of the #MeToo movement in 2017 raised to our collective consciousness about just how pervasive gender-based violence and harassment is in our communities, including in our places of work,” said Wendy Chun-Hoon, Women’s Bureau director. “Today’s summit will focus on the importance of identifying, responding to, and preventing gender-based violence and harassment in the world of work in order to create safe and healthy workplaces for all workers. … But today’s summit is just the beginning. We need widespread change in order to prevent and address gender-based violence and harassment in our places of work.”

Panelists discussed how the National Plan to End Gender-Based Violence and principles from ILO Convention 190 can provide a framework for preventing and addressing gender-based violence and harassment in the U.S.; how gender-based violence and harassment is a safety and health issue; and how worker-led movements are key to helping to eliminate gender-based violence and harassment.

A video of the summit can be viewed below.

