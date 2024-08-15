NORMIPRO Environmental TASC Force Launches

August 15, 2024Cleanfax Staff
NORMI logo

ISSA launched the NORMIPRO Environmental TASC Force for emergencies and disaster response. The TASC Force is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) that will allow the program to apply for grants. Between disasters, the TASC Force will educate the public under the NORMI Community Awareness program.

To join the TASC Force, an individual needs to complete the three free FEMA classes (ICS-100, 200, and 700). To see more information on how to do this, click here.

ISSA will be including the TASC Force under the NORMI-ISSA Alliance Membership benefits to offer additional business opportunities for ISSA Members that would like to expand to recovery operations such as floods, hurricanes, tornadoes, and sea level rise and surges. ISSA sees a more significant opportunity for companies working as a collaborative group, and its goal is to increase the cleaning industry’s exposure in responding to federal and state declarations of emergencies. For more information, click here.

