PAX Services Group Acquires Culbertson Co. of Virginia

April 29, 2025Cleanfax Staff
PAX Services Group

PAX Services Group, a leading provider of roofing and exterior services, has acquired Culbertson Co. of Virginia LLC , a provider of commercial restoration, roofing, and masonry services in the Mid-Atlantic region. This acquisition strengthens PAX’s ability to provide comprehensive roofing and building envelope services for its customers across its entire platform. PAX is a portfolio company of New State Capital Partners, a middle market private equity firm. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1938, Culbertson has built a reputation for high-quality craftsmanship and innovative roofing and restoration solutions. Specializing in masonry repair, waterproofing, and roofing, the company serves a diverse range of clients, including schools, hospitals, historic landmarks, and commercial buildings.

“Culbertson’s legacy of quality craftsmanship, client-first approach, and technical expertise aligns with our core values,” said Mike Wade, PAX CEO. “Together, we will continue to provide exceptional restoration and roofing solutions with an ever-increasing level of service and innovation for our clients.”

The integration of Culbertson into the PAX network will increase operational capacity and strengthen expertise in handling complex restoration and roofing projects. Clients of both companies can expect a seamless transition, with no disruption to ongoing projects.

“Joining forces with PAX marks an exciting new chapter for Culbertson,” said John Bourque, Culbertson president. “For more than 85 years, we’ve built our reputation on quality workmanship, trusted relationships, and a deep commitment to our clients. Partnering with PAX allows us to continue that legacy while expanding our capabilities and resources. We’re confident this move will bring tremendous value to both our employees and our clients across the region.”

Read Cleanfax Staff's Posts

Cleanfax Staff

Cleanfax provides cleaning and restoration professionals with information designed to help them manage and grow their businesses.

Follow Cleanfax Staff

Related Posts

lead paint

Milwaukee Public Schools Lead Hazards Grow

News / Sustainability
EPA

Major EPA Actions to Combat PFAS Contamination

News / Sustainability
RIA KnowHow Cost of Doing Business Survey

RIA and KnowHow Launch the 2025 Cost of Doing Business Survey

News
St. Louis Team joins North Atlanta franchisee for his grand opening: from left to right, Nick Lauer, Will Walton, and Steve Lauer.

ReCoat Revolution Awards 21 Territories in 4 Months

Growth & Acquisitions / News
IICRC_logo_800x533

IICRC Honors Joe Dobbins for 30 Years of Leadership, Welcomes New President

New Hires and Appointments / News
thermometer in the sun

2024 Marked a Decade of Record Heat

News / Sustainability

Share This Article

Join Our Newsletter

Expert Videos

Popular Content

Screenshot

Concrete Wars: Go to Battle With Ameripolish on Your Side

CoreLogic Straighttalk 800

Efficiency Meets Innovation: CoreLogic Revolutionizes Water Damage Restoration With Mitigate

ServiceMonster

ServiceMonster: All-in-One Client and Job Management Platform Built for Carpet and Floor Cleaners

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation: How to Turbocharge Your Restoration Project Strategies

Erin Hynum

Revolutionizing Restoration: Introducing the DryMAX XL Pro Dehumidifier

Polls

How do you view sustainability as part of your business growth strategy?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...