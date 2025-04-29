PAX Services Group Acquires Culbertson Co. of Virginia

PAX Services Group, a leading provider of roofing and exterior services, has acquired Culbertson Co. of Virginia LLC , a provider of commercial restoration, roofing, and masonry services in the Mid-Atlantic region. This acquisition strengthens PAX’s ability to provide comprehensive roofing and building envelope services for its customers across its entire platform. PAX is a portfolio company of New State Capital Partners, a middle market private equity firm. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1938, Culbertson has built a reputation for high-quality craftsmanship and innovative roofing and restoration solutions. Specializing in masonry repair, waterproofing, and roofing, the company serves a diverse range of clients, including schools, hospitals, historic landmarks, and commercial buildings.

“Culbertson’s legacy of quality craftsmanship, client-first approach, and technical expertise aligns with our core values,” said Mike Wade, PAX CEO. “Together, we will continue to provide exceptional restoration and roofing solutions with an ever-increasing level of service and innovation for our clients.”

The integration of Culbertson into the PAX network will increase operational capacity and strengthen expertise in handling complex restoration and roofing projects. Clients of both companies can expect a seamless transition, with no disruption to ongoing projects.

“Joining forces with PAX marks an exciting new chapter for Culbertson,” said John Bourque, Culbertson president. “For more than 85 years, we’ve built our reputation on quality workmanship, trusted relationships, and a deep commitment to our clients. Partnering with PAX allows us to continue that legacy while expanding our capabilities and resources. We’re confident this move will bring tremendous value to both our employees and our clients across the region.”