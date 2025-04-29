Major EPA Actions to Combat PFAS Contamination

April 29, 2025Cleanfax Staff
EPA
United States Environmental Protection Agency

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) outlined upcoming agency action to address per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS). EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin announced a long list that included in part the designation of an agency lead for PFAS, the creation of effluent limitations guidelines (ELGs) for certain PFAS to stop forever chemicals from entering drinking water systems, and initiatives to engage with Congress and industry to establish a clear liability framework that ensures the polluter pays and passive receivers are protected.

With these actions, the EPA will provide the foundation and investment necessary for a toolbox that will help states and communities dealing with PFAS contamination. The actions are the first, not the last, of all decisions the EPA will be taking to address PFAS, the agency said.

The EPA’s action plans include:

  • Implement a PFAS testing strategy under Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA) Section 4 to seek scientific information informed by hazard characteristics and exposure pathways.
  • Launch additional efforts on air-related PFAS information collection and measurement techniques related to air emissions.
  • Identify and address available information gaps that currently prevent the measurement and control of some PFAS.
  • Provide more frequent updates to the PFAS Destruction and Disposal Guidance—changing from every three years to annually—as EPA continues to assess the effectiveness of available treatment technologies.
  • Ramp up the development of testing methods to improve detection and strategies to address PFAS.
  • Develop ELGs for PFAS manufacturers and metal finishers and evaluate other ELGs necessary for reduction of PFAS discharges.
  • Address the most significant compliance challenges and requests from Congress and drinking water systems related to national primary drinking water regulations for certain PFAS.
  • Add PFAS to the Toxic Release Inventory (TRI) in line with Congressional direction from the 2020 National Defense Authorization Act.
  • Achieve more effective outcomes by prioritizing risk-based review of new and existing PFAS chemicals.
  • Advance remediation and cleanup efforts where drinking water supplies are impacted by PFAS contamination.
