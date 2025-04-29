Major EPA Actions to Combat PFAS Contamination

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) outlined upcoming agency action to address per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS). EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin announced a long list that included in part the designation of an agency lead for PFAS, the creation of effluent limitations guidelines (ELGs) for certain PFAS to stop forever chemicals from entering drinking water systems, and initiatives to engage with Congress and industry to establish a clear liability framework that ensures the polluter pays and passive receivers are protected.

With these actions, the EPA will provide the foundation and investment necessary for a toolbox that will help states and communities dealing with PFAS contamination. The actions are the first, not the last, of all decisions the EPA will be taking to address PFAS, the agency said.

The EPA’s action plans include: