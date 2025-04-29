RIA and KnowHow Launch the 2025 Cost of Doing Business Survey

The Restoration Industry Association (RIA) launched the 2025 Cost of Doing Business (CODB) Survey, in partnership with KnowHow, the AI-powered platform helping restorers securely centralize company knowledge and standardize onboarding, training, and operations to scale growth.

Following the tremendous response to the inaugural 2024 report—which has been downloaded nearly 1,000 times—this second-year launch builds on a strong foundation of data-driven advocacy and operational insight. The 2025 report will further elevate the industry’s understanding of profitability, growth drivers, and cost structures across the restoration landscape.

Now entering its second year, the CODB initiative aims to expand its reach, deepen its analysis, and continue shaping a sustainable future for restoration professionals through secure, anonymous, and accessible financial benchmarking.

“The success of our first report confirmed what we’ve long known—restoration professionals are eager for real data to inform real decisions,” said Kristy Cohen, RIA CEO. “This second survey is about more than continuity—it’s about raising the bar and empowering businesses with actionable insights they can trust.”

“At KnowHow, we believe that teams do their best work when they have access to the critical information they need to make the right decisions.,” added Leighton Healey, KnowHow CEO. “The 2025 Cost of Doing Business Report will be a powerful tool for various stakeholders across the industry looking to strengthen their operational excellence, calibrate the precision of their decision making, and drive long-term financial health in their organizations.”

With growing industry participation and increasing demand for transparency in the insurance ecosystem, the 2025 survey is also helping fuel RIA’s advocacy efforts. The anonymous data securely collected directly informs the RIA’s work with carriers, legislators, and stakeholders, making it a vital tool in reframing uncertainty as an opportunity for industry-wide progress.

The RIA calls on restoration companies of all sizes and structures—franchise or independent, single-location or multi-branch, Canadian and US based—to participate and help shape the most comprehensive, strategic benchmarking tool the industry has ever seen.

The 2025 Cost of Doing Business Survey is now open, with the final report set for release in October 2025.