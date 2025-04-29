Milwaukee Public Schools Lead Hazards Grow

April 29, 2025Cleanfax Staff
lead paint

The Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) district plans to inspect all elementary schools built before 1978 for lead before the start of the next school year. The announcement came in the district’s Lead Action Plan on April 28. MPS has 54 elementary schools built before 1950 in the district and 52 built between 1950 and 1978. Lead-based paint was banned by the federal government in 1978. Lead dust is often formed as lead paint chips and wears down, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Along with the school inspection plan, the district also announced the closure of two more MPS schools due to lead hazards in the buildings.

Lead hazards have been found in nine MPS schools so far, and four district students have tested positive for lead poisoning. The newest closings involved two elementary schools, Brown Street Academy and Westside Academy. A visual assessment released by the Milwaukee Health Department found lead dust hazards on the floors and horizontal surfaces in both buildings. The assessment also identified chipping and peeling paint in the properties.

Four MPS schools have already temporarily closed due to lead hazards. Two have since reopened, while the other two are still closed while lead remediation work continues. Lead cleanup work has already cost the district nearly US$2 million, NPR reported.

No amount of lead in the blood is safe for children, and the CDC has found that children under the age of 6 are the most at risk of lead poisoning.

As CMM previously reported, the CDC has rejected a request from Milwaukee health officials for help with the lead poisoning investigation, after Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. eliminated the agency’s response team amidst mass firings across multiple federal health agencies.

Read Cleanfax Staff's Posts

Cleanfax Staff

Cleanfax provides cleaning and restoration professionals with information designed to help them manage and grow their businesses.

Follow Cleanfax Staff

Related Posts

Kelly Brewer

First-Time CEO, Big-Time Impact: Kelly Brewer on Her First 90 Days with Insurcomm

Disasters / Leadership Tips / News / Video
PAX Services Group

PAX Services Group Acquires Culbertson Co. of Virginia

Growth & Acquisitions / News
EPA

Major EPA Actions to Combat PFAS Contamination

News / Sustainability
RIA KnowHow Cost of Doing Business Survey

RIA and KnowHow Launch the 2025 Cost of Doing Business Survey

News
St. Louis Team joins North Atlanta franchisee for his grand opening: from left to right, Nick Lauer, Will Walton, and Steve Lauer.

ReCoat Revolution Awards 21 Territories in 4 Months

Growth & Acquisitions / News
IICRC_logo_800x533

IICRC Honors Joe Dobbins for 30 Years of Leadership, Welcomes New President

New Hires and Appointments / News

Share This Article

Join Our Newsletter

Expert Videos

Popular Content

Screenshot

Concrete Wars: Go to Battle With Ameripolish on Your Side

CoreLogic Straighttalk 800

Efficiency Meets Innovation: CoreLogic Revolutionizes Water Damage Restoration With Mitigate

ServiceMonster

ServiceMonster: All-in-One Client and Job Management Platform Built for Carpet and Floor Cleaners

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation: How to Turbocharge Your Restoration Project Strategies

Erin Hynum

Revolutionizing Restoration: Introducing the DryMAX XL Pro Dehumidifier

Polls

How do you view sustainability as part of your business growth strategy?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...