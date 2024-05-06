5 Key Traits of Entrepreneurial Leaders

May 6, 2024Cleanfax Staff
Dean Mercado

Do you have an entrepreneurial spirit? Usually, you have it before you can spell it.

In this episode of Straight Talk!, Dean Mercado, Online Marketing Muscle CEO, shares what makes an entrepreneur think, what he or she does to succeed, and if a business failure does occur, what an entrepreneur does next.

From Mercado’s numerous hours of working with entrepreneurs, he has detected patterns of why some succeed, and some do not. The business coach shares the biggest five traits that successful leaders have, including being the visionary of the business, in the video and podcast below.

Click and Watch:

You can also listen to the full conversation via our Cleanfax Podcast here:

