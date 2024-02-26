24,000 Cleaning Professionals Are Now LinkedIn With ISSA

ISSA’s corporate LinkedIn page—ISSA-The Worldwide Cleaning Industry Association— continues to expand at steady pace and recently achieved a significant milestone, topping more than 24,000 members.

With a steady stream of content focusing on the latest news, events, and articles, ISSA’s LinkedIn page helps thousands of professionals stay ahead of the curve on current trends and happenings. The page consistently expands its reach, with more than 550 new individuals following ISSA in the past two months.

“I am so proud of how our corporate LinkedIn page continues to add new followers,” said ISSA Director of Communications Jill Nuppenau. “By offering a consistent flow of news and events, ISSA’s LinkedIn page is absolutely essential for anyone interested in keeping up with not only the association, but the pulse of our industry overall.”

If you have not already created a LinkedIn account, you can do so at LinkedIn.com. Once you have registered, follow ISSA-The Worldwide Cleaning Industry Association to stay up to date.