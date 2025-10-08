2026 ISSA Clean Advocacy Summit Registration Now Open

Early-bird registration is officially open for the 2026 ISSA Clean Advocacy Summit, March 23-24, 2026, at the Royal Sonesta Washington, D.C. Capitol Hill.

Hosted by ISSA, the worldwide cleaning industry association, this two-day event will unite industry leaders representing the full value chain of the industry nationwide to amplify their voices in Washington on the important issues impacting the cleaning and facility-solutions industries.

In 2025, a record-breaking 140-plus attendees from more than 30 states met with over 170 congressional offices. In 2026, ISSA plans to bring together more than 150 cleaning-industry leaders to tackle the issues that matter most: labor shortages, supply-chain challenges, healthy workplaces, workforce development, period poverty, and more.

“The 2026 summit is a unique opportunity to build on our legislative successes in 2025 and for leaders to influence the critical policy issues being debated on Capitol Hill that will impact the industry for years to come,” said John Nothdurft, ISSA Director of Government Affairs. “Hearing directly from business leaders firsthand is the most impactful way to advance the industries’ policy priorities and strengthen our collective voice in Washington, D.C.”

On the first day of the summit, attendees will receive insider policy briefings and advocacy training along with time to network. On the second day of the event, they will put their training into action on Capitol Hill by meeting face-to-face with lawmakers and their staff.

The premier advocacy fly-in event serves as the capstone celebration of International Cleaning Week (ICW), March 22-28, 2026, spotlighting the first ICW Awards Dinner on March 23, where ISSA will recognize outstanding advocates, policymakers, spotless spaces, up-and-coming leaders in the industry, and more.

To secure your spot for the 2026 ISSA Clean Advocacy Summit or for more information, click here.