Global Air Quality Control Market to Grow by US$2.14 Billion by 2028

The global residential air quality control services market size is estimated to grow by US$2.14 billion from 2024 to 2028, according to Technavio, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of nearly 8.09% during the next four years.

Rising demand for well-maintained infrastructure is driving market growth, with a trend toward an increased level of outsourcing facility management services.

The outsourcing of facility management services for residential buildings, including air quality control, has allowed building owners to concentrate on high-priority areas such as energy management and financial issues. This trend is driven by the increasing infrastructure development and the benefits of third-party involvement—including risk management, regular system checks, cost savings, and improved facility appeal.

The residential air quality control services market in particular is experiencing significant growth due to increasing awareness about indoor air pollution. Pollutants such as particulate matter, volatile organic compounds, and gases like nitrogen oxides and sulfur dioxide are common concerns. Technologies like carbon filtration, UV light treatment, and ionization are popular solutions. The use of advanced sensors and IoT technology also enables real-time monitoring and automated control of air quality systems.

Additionally, the use of plant-based air purifiers is on the rise, offering a natural and cost-effective alternative.

However, increasing material costs pose a challenge to market growth. These include access tools, inspection tools, hand-cleaning tools, and various types of vacuums. Equipment such as compressed air vacuums, liquid surface treatment applicators, and HEPA vacuums also experience price increases.

The use of various materials in construction, such as concrete and carbon, also contributes to poor indoor air quality. Older homes may have outdated HVAC systems, leading to inadequate filtration and circulation of clean air. Further, factors such as pollution from nearby industries and natural sources as well as personal habits like smoking, can negatively impact indoor air quality.

Carbon monoxide and nitrogen oxides are common pollutants that require special attention. Moreover, allergens and other irritants can trigger health issues for sensitive individuals. Addressing these challenges requires advanced technologies and effective strategies for air filtration, ventilation, and purification. Regular maintenance and upgrades to HVAC systems are essential to ensure optimal indoor air quality.