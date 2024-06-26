Crafting Content for Effective Client Engagement

Recent research reveals key insights into buyer behavior: 71% of buyers ultimately choose the vendor that initially topped their evaluation shortlist, 86% used their shortlist based on familiarity before conducting further research, and 50% rely on peer conversations to identify preferred vendors.

This indicates that the prevalent marketing content focusing on the “decision stage” of the buying journey might not deserve the disproportionate emphasis it currently receives. Instead, creating content that addresses buyers at earlier stages—pre-awareness, awareness, and consideration—can significantly impact their journey. To achieve this, businesses must generate creative ideas and thoughtful perspectives that resonate with potential buyers even before a need arises, ensuring they are top of mind during peer discussions and initial brainstorming.

Additionally, it’s crucial to develop “success content” that supports post-sale success, fostering long-term customer satisfaction and loyalty.

In this episode of Straight Talk, Ed Marsh, the founder and principal of Consilium Global Business Advisors, digs into the types of content and how to manage it all for maximum sales success.

Click and Watch:

You can also listen to the full conversation via our Cleanfax Podcast here:

For more video content by Cleanfax, check out the Cleanfax Video page and start learning invaluable cleaning and restoration tips today.

Subscribe or update your subscription to Cleanfax.

Become an ISSA member to manage and grow your restoration company

ISSA membership provides unparalleled opportunities to improve your operations, boost your profits, and make valuable connections. Learn more about the benefits that are in store for you as an ISSA member by viewing the ISSA membership form page today!