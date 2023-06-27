2023 Innovation Awards Program Opens Call for Submissions

The 2023 Innovation Awards Program will recognize the best advances in the cleaning industry during ISSA Show North America 2023.

Now in its 14th year, the annual program celebrates companies in the commercial, institutional, and residential cleaning community that are addressing challenges with new products and services. Dozens of products will be highlighted in one of the cleaning industry’s biggest showcases. Products entered are eligible to win the following award categories:

Industry Choice Awards Distributor/Wholesaler Choice Award Residential Cleaning Choice Award Manufacturer Representative Choice Award Facility Service Provider Choice Award

Innovation of the Year Award and honorees

Environment & Sustainability Award and honorees

Want more information about the program? Contact the ISSA Show Sales team at [email protected] to get started today.