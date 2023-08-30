2023 Experience Product Showcase: Vaportek

August 30, 2023Cleanfax Staff
Vaportek

Since 1979, Vaportek has been providing odor elimination solutions for restoration companies worldwide. Our dry vapor systems and liquids have proven effective in fire, flood, mold, and other persistent odor removal restoration efforts, including contents restoration. Thanks to our essential oils, Vaportek proudly offers our customers a green solution for their malodor issues rather than using harsh chemicals and ozone producing products. Our technology is CFC-free, nontoxic, and VOC compliant, doesn’t involve any fogging equipment, and doesn’t produce harmful ozone or hydroxyl. Vaportek distinguishes itself from competitors with our dry vapor delivery technique, which adds zero moisture to the treatment area and is otherwise imperceptible beyond the aroma of essential oils. Dry vapor compounds safely penetrate porous surfaces, treating an area’s atmosphere, structure, and contents simultaneously.

Booth: 326

Contact: 800-237-6367 | www.vaportek.com

