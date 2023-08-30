2023 Experience Product Showcase: Legend Brands

Wildfire smoke can contain cancer-causing substances, and its small particulate matter (PM) are able to get deep into the lungs and sometimes directly into the bloodstream. Only the most efficient HEPA air scrubbers can provide the filtration your customers need.

For effective smoke removal, portable HEPA air scrubbers must remove PM2.5—and smaller. Both the Dri-Eaz HEPA 700 and MediClean AP 700 air scrubbers are ideal, as independent testing shows they exceed HEPA efficiency, removing 99.99% of 0.1–0.25 micron particles.

To eliminate nasty smoke odors, install a carbon filter. The AP 700 and HEPA 700 Activated Carbon Filters both contain 2.5 pounds of carbon pellets each—twice the effectiveness of many other carbon

filters—and the AP 700’s UVC attacks viruses and bacteria on the HEPA filter.