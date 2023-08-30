2023 Experience Product Showcase: Legend Brands

August 30, 2023Cleanfax Staff
Wildfire legend brand

Wildfire smoke can contain cancer-causing substances, and its small particulate matter (PM) are able to get deep into the lungs and sometimes directly into the bloodstream. Only the most efficient HEPA air scrubbers can provide the filtration your customers need.

For effective smoke removal, portable HEPA air scrubbers must remove PM2.5—and smaller. Both the Dri-Eaz HEPA 700 and MediClean AP 700 air scrubbers are ideal, as independent testing shows they exceed HEPA efficiency, removing 99.99% of 0.1–0.25 micron particles.

To eliminate nasty smoke odors, install a carbon filter. The AP 700 and HEPA 700 Activated Carbon Filters both contain 2.5 pounds of carbon pellets each—twice the effectiveness of many other carbon
filters—and the AP 700’s UVC attacks viruses and bacteria on the HEPA filter.

Contact: 800-932-3030 | www.drieaz.info/filtersmoke

Read Cleanfax Staff's Posts

Cleanfax Staff

Cleanfax provides cleaning and restoration professionals with information designed to help them manage and grow their businesses.

Follow Cleanfax Staff

Related Posts

Cleanfax collage

2023 Experience Product Showcase: Cleanfax Magazine

Sponsored
Vaportek

2023 Experience Product Showcase: Vaportek

Sponsored
Ri Green of Pure Maintenance of Alabama prepares Deep Mold Stain Cleaner to remove heavy mold staining in a crawlspace job.

2023 Experience Product Showcase: Dot Cleaner

Sponsored
Delmhorst stacked feature

2023 Experience Product Showcase: Delmhorst

Sponsored
Blue kangaroo

2023 Experience Product Showcase: Blue Kangaroo Packoutz

Sponsored
Airbotx

2023 Experience Product Showcase: Airbotx

Sponsored

Share This Article

Join Our Newsletter

Expert Videos

Popular Content

AI sales

Is AI Going to be the Death of the Salesperson?

Grow your social media

The Digital Marketing Demystified Series—Part 2: Grow Your Business with Social Media

Digital Marketing - Part 1

The Digital Marketing Demystified Series—Part 1: World Class Email Marketing

slow economy

5 Marketing Strategies for Carpet Cleaning Businesses in a Potential ‘Slow Economy (the “R” word)’

link building

The Power of Link Building for Your Cleaning Company’s Success

Polls

For many of your customers, the COVID-19 pandemic is over. Which of the following statements are true?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...