2023 Experience Product Showcase: Dot Cleaner
August 30, 2023—
Harsh chemicals can have a serious impact on the health of restoration and remediation workers. With our patented activators, Dot can use much less chemicals than other products. When used properly, Dot ensures that workers won’t leave the jobsite with chemical burns and irritation. That means better working conditions for restoration and remediation pros, and lower turnover and training costs for employers.
For more information, visit www.dotcleaner.com/shop.