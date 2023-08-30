2023 Experience Product Showcase: Dot Cleaner

August 30, 2023Cleanfax Staff
Ri Green of Pure Maintenance of Alabama prepares Deep Mold Stain Cleaner to remove heavy mold staining in a crawlspace job.

Harsh chemicals can have a serious impact on the health of restoration and remediation workers. With our patented activators, Dot can use much less chemicals than other products. When used properly, Dot ensures that workers won’t leave the jobsite with chemical burns and irritation. That means better working conditions for restoration and remediation pros, and lower turnover and training costs for employers.

For more information, visit www.dotcleaner.com/shop.

 

Contact: 610-643-4313 | www.dotcleaner.com/shop

Read Cleanfax Staff's Posts

Cleanfax Staff

Cleanfax provides cleaning and restoration professionals with information designed to help them manage and grow their businesses.

Follow Cleanfax Staff

