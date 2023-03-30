ISSA Honors 2023 Advocates of the Year

ROSEMONT, IL. — March 30, 2022 — ISSA is proud to announce the recipients of the third annual ISSA Advocate of the Year Awards. The awards were presented at the association’s 2022 Clean Advocacy Summit taking place in Washington D.C. as part of National Cleaning Week. The award recipients were selected by ISSA with input from its Government Affairs Advisory Committee.

The recipients of this new award are Rebecca Kaufold, Manager of Government Affairs & Sustainability for Spartan Chemical Company and Don and Grant Aslett from the Museum of Clean.

“Don and Grant Aslett are being recognized as the cleaning service provider recipient for this award. The Aslett family has been a passionate and effective advocate for the industry for decades running Varsity Facility Services. Don has written more than 40 books, and in 2011, he opened the Museum of Clean in Pocatello, Idaho. Specifically, we want to thank them for their leadership in helping to change the way the world views cleaning,” said ISSA Director of Government Affairs John Nothdurft.

“Rebecca was selected as the manufacturing recipient for being such an engaged and helpful supporter of ISSA’s government and regulatory affairs efforts. Her feedback, assistance, and encouragement over the years have been critical in helping the association more successfully impact legislative and regulatory issues relevant to the manufacturing and sale of industrial and institutional cleaning products,” said Nothdurft.

“Given the complexity of federal and state regulatory compliance, Spartan’s partnership with ISSA is invaluable. Not only does ISSA provide routine updates on regulations that impact Spartan products, but ISSA events facilitate interactions with our customers and product users, so I understand exactly how our compliance with these regulations is impacting our customers. The ability to understand the downstream implications of regulations greatly impacts my ability to successfully negotiate with regulators for compliance that is valuable to our customers. ISSA is a valuable part of the Spartan Team, and I am honored to be selected as the ISSA 2023 Advocate of the Year.”

“We thank Don, Grant, and Rebecca for their extraordinary advocacy on behalf of the entire cleaning industry and congratulate them on being ISSA’s 2023 Advocates of the Year,” said ISSA Executive Director John H. Barrett.