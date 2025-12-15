1-800-Packouts Names Tim Williamson Vice President of Operations

December 15, 2025Cleanfax Staff
Tim Williamson

1-800-Packouts appointed Tim Williamson its new vice president of operations. Williamson brings more than 30 years of experience leading multi-unit service organizations, including extensive work in franchise operations, restoration services and business coaching for contractors nationwide.

Williamson’s background includes founding and scaling his own restoration company to US$10 million in annual revenue, and opening and growing a BELFOR Property Restoration branch to more than $38 million. His track record of driving profitable growth, implementing operational systems and developing high-performing teams positions him to strengthen the operational foundation of 1-800-Packouts as the brand continues its rapid growth.

“Tim brings a rare blend of franchise expertise, operational discipline and entrepreneurial leadership,” said Stefan Figley, 1-800-Packouts president. “He understands what it takes to grow a restoration business from the ground up and will equip our franchise owners with the systems, structure and support needed to scale with confidence.”

In his new role, Williamson will oversee operational strategy, franchise support systems, training initiatives and performance optimization across the brand’s expanding national footprint. He will work closely with franchise owners and the 1-800-Packouts’ support team to streamline processes, strengthen accountability and reinforce the company’s commitment to delivering best-in-class service for property owners, contractors and insurance partners alike.

“1-800-Packouts is known for its responsiveness, care and professionalism — qualities that matter most when homeowners are going through difficult moments,” said Williamson. “My goal is to help our franchise owners build teams and systems that deliver that same level of excellence every time, in every market.”

1-800-Packouts is part of the Five Star Franchising platform, one of the fastest-growing home service franchising organizations in North America. Five Star Franchising has earned five placements on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies in America, most recently in 2025, and continues to receive statewide recognition with rankings on the MountainWest Capital Network Utah 100, Utah Valley BusinessQ UV50, and Utah Business Fast 50 lists.

Read Cleanfax Staff's Posts

Cleanfax Staff

Cleanfax provides cleaning and restoration professionals with information designed to help them manage and grow their businesses.

Follow Cleanfax Staff

Related Posts

2026 piggy bank

New Year Rings in Salary Increases for Minimum Wage Workers

Business Management & Operations / Labor / News
Authority Brands 800x533

Authority Brands Hires Steve Clemente as President and COO of Trade Brands

New Hires and Appointments / News
Mark W. Davis and Frank Torre

PuroClean Celebrates 10 Years of Visionary Leadership Under Mark W. Davis and Frank Torre

Growth & Acquisitions / News
Upset frustrated young man reading bad news in postal mail letter paper document sit at home table, depressed stressed guy worried about high bill tax invoice, overdue debt notification money problem

More Than Half of U.S. Workers Report Burnout

Business Management & Operations / Leadership Tips / News
Home on fire

ICRC, RIA, and CIRI Announce the Release of New Technical Guide for Wildfire Restoration

Fire, Smoke & Contents Restoration / News
HOMEE Inc. and 911 Restoration partnership

911 Restoration and HOMEE Inc. Partner to Elevate Property-Damage Claims & Repair Services

Growth & Acquisitions / News

Share This Article

Join Our Newsletter

Expert Videos

Popular Content

Screenshot

Concrete Wars: Go to Battle With Ameripolish on Your Side

CoreLogic Straighttalk 800

Efficiency Meets Innovation: CoreLogic Revolutionizes Water Damage Restoration With Mitigate

ServiceMonster

ServiceMonster: All-in-One Client and Job Management Platform Built for Carpet and Floor Cleaners

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation: How to Turbocharge Your Restoration Project Strategies

Erin Hynum

Revolutionizing Restoration: Introducing the DryMAX XL Pro Dehumidifier

Polls

What STARTING wage (under one year of employment) do you pay a carpet cleaning technician, per hour?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...