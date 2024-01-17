WSA 2024 Scholarship Applications Now Open

January 17, 2024
WSA logo

Workplace Solutions Association (WSA), Powered by ISSA, has announced the opening of applications for its annual scholarship.

Candidates must have graduated from high school or its equivalent before July 1 of the year in which they would use the scholarship and have an academic record sufficient to be accepted by an accredited college, junior college, technical institute, or accredited trade school. Students currently enrolled full time in college or graduate school are not eligible. Employees and immediate family members of all WSA member companies are eligible to apply from January 17 through March 31, 2024.

“Continuing education is necessary to be competitive in today’s job market,” said WSA President Charlie Kennedy. “We encourage all member companies to share this opportunity with their employees and help our students enhance their skills and have access to better opportunities in the workplace.”

Created more than 50 years ago, the WSA Scholarship Fund has now awarded more than US$2.8 million in scholarships to deserving families of office products and office furniture dealers and is supported entirely through individual and member contributions. The fund recognized 30 college students receiving one-year scholarships in the 2022–2023 academic year. As part of WSA’s continued collaboration with ISSA, the WSA scholars program will now be hosted and administered by ISSA Scholars, a Division of ISSA Charities.

To apply for a scholarship, visit www.issa.com/wsa-scholarship.

