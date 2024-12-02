WoolSafe Appoints Lisa Wagner North America Director

WoolSafe appointed Lisa Wagner its new North America director. With a wealth of experience in the textile and cleaning industries, Wagner is set to lead WoolSafe’s initiatives in the region, ensuring the highest standards in carpet and rug cleaning and maintenance.

Wagner brings more than 25 years of experience in various leadership roles within the cleaning and flooring industries where she has successfully promoted wool carpets and rugs as the best choice for consumers. Her extensive background in the textile cleaning industry, combined with her commitment to educating consumers and professionals about the benefits of wool, makes her an ideal fit for WoolSafe’s mission.

“We are thrilled to welcome Lisa to the WoolSafe team,” said Steve Bakker, WoolSafe managing director. “Her expertise and passion for wool will be instrumental in expanding our reach and reinforcing our commitment to wool quality and care in North America. We believe her leadership will strengthen our community of wool advocates.”

In her new role, Wagner will focus on developing strategic partnerships, enhancing educational resources for consumers and cleaning professionals, and promoting the benefits of WoolSafe certified products throughout North America. She is poised to spearhead initiatives that align with WoolSafe’s mission of promoting sustainable wool care practices.

“I am honored to join WoolSafe and to help elevate the profile of wool and its many advantages,” Wagner said. “I look forward to collaborating with industry stakeholders and consumers alike to inspire and educate about the beauty and cleanability of wool.”