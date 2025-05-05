In Memoriam: Jeff Bishop

Jeff Bishop passed away with family and friends at his side on May 5.

I first met Jeff in 2003 at my very first industry trade show as the wet-behind-the-ears editor of Cleanfax. I believe it was Society of Cleaning and Restoration Technicians (SCRT) trade show in High Point, North Carolina.

As I walked the aisles of the show, meeting people and pretending like I had done this before, Jeff comes up and welcomes me. He obviously knew there was a new editor at Cleanfax, and he sleuthed me out as the culprit. We shook hands and chatted, and he put me at ease. Later that evening, he invited me to join him and a few friends for a drink and an opportunity to chat and get to know a few key players in the industry.

In one day, I felt like I belonged, and I thank Jeff Bishop for that.

Over the years, I had the privilege of working with Jeff on various projects with the Institute of Inspection, Cleaning, and Restoration Certification (IICRC), and if we ever disagreed, he would claim that he would never get into a battle with someone who bought his ink by the barrel. We all knew he was kidding. Or was he?

Jeff was a master teacher of all things cleaning or restoration. He was the IICRC technical advisor for many years and was the human Google we relied on.

He also had a wonderful collection of PowerPoints and teaching assets that he licensed, but when you needed something (“Hey, Jeff, I love that picture of the blood on the sofa!”), he would say, “Go ahead and use it.” At least he did with me, but I bet he was that way with a lot of people.

Jeff eventually did what no one thought he would ever do. He retired! I forget the year. Doesn’t matter, it wasn’t that long ago. I visited with him a couple of years ago as he attended an industry event just to see old friends, and he told me all about his RV and his love of dancing and being free to do what he wanted to do.

The legacy of Jeff Bishop

Jeff is remembered with a legacy of over half a century of steadfast commitment toward education, development of standards, and promotion of best cleaning practices.

Jeff’s early days in the cleaning business started in boyhood working in his family business, Bishop Laundry and Cleaners in Dothan, Alabama. His father, E.E. Bishop Sr., a World War II Navy veteran and founder of the business, used it as a classroom to teach Jeff about hard work and meticulous attention to detail. For a mere 10 cents an hour, Jeff swept floors, washed trucks, and learned the principles of service and discipline he would apply to a lifetime of work.

Sparked in his youth by visiting a National Institute of Rug Cleaners convention in Chicago, Jeff discovered a sense of purpose in the science and service of cleaning. That interest only intensified on his return from military service in Vietnam. In 1971, he returned to work in the family business and soon went on to establish Bishop Clean Care, a firm that would be a cleaning, water and fire damage restoration, and building maintenance industry leader.

Far from resting on his laurels, Jeff continued to build on his achievements and in 1977 formed Clean Care Seminars Inc. With this business, he helped to train thousands of professionals nationwide in courses ranging from carpet and upholstered item cleaning to restoration, marketing, and management. His impact on the industry was profound, changing not just the way services were provided, but also how professionalism and education became cornerstones to the profession.

Jeff’s work in industry standards is likely his most legacy. As a driving force in establishment of the IICRC S100 Standard—released in 1991—Jeff was responsible for creating the first-ever industry guide to professional carpet cleaning. His work also helped lead to the development of other IICRC standards, such as those in carpet installation and textile floorcovering inspections.

In 2020, he was recognized as the first-ever inductee to the IICRC Hall of Fame—an acknowledgement of a lifetime of service, integrity, and pioneering effort that helped form the contemporary cleaning and restoration industry.

Apart from his achievements in business, Jeff was a friend, mentor, and instructor to numerous people. He motivated generations of professionals to exceed expectations, uphold a commitment to excellence, and maintain top standards of service.

Although he has been retired in recent times, Jeff was very much respected and admired. His passing will be sorely felt, but he will be remembered in the thousands of professionals he educated, in the guidelines he assisted in drafting, and in the profession he helped to advance.

Jeff is leaving not only a career, but also a movement—demonstrating to future generations what is possible when purpose, determination, and perseverance are combined.