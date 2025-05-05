IICRC Leadership Participates in Legislative Fly-In Events in Washington DC

The Institute of Inspection, Cleaning, and Restoration Certification (IICRC) recently participated in two highly impactful legislative fly-in events in Washington, D.C., underscoring the organization’s commitment to advancing the interests of the industries it serves.

IICRC leadership joined association and industry peers at the American Society of Association Executives (ASAE) Legislative Fly-In and the ISSA’s Clean Advocacy Summit, held in late March. These events provided a platform for meaningful dialogue with members of Congress

on issues critical to professional certification bodies, non-profit organizations, and the cleaning and restoration industries as a whole.

During both events, the IICRC called on lawmakers to support the bipartisan Freedom to Invest in Tomorrow’s Workforce Act (HR 1151/S 756), which would expand the qualified expenses under 529 Savings Plans to include postsecondary training and credentialing, such as licenses and professional certifications.

Alongside colleagues from ASAE, IICRC urged Congress to reject any proposals that would impose new or increased taxes on non-profit entities, emphasizing the critical role non-profits play in education, training, and public safety across the country.

With the expertise and guidance from ISSA and recognizing the importance of science-based regulation and timely product review, the IICRC encouraged policymakers to fully fund the EPA Office of Pesticide Programs (OPP) to ensure it can continue its essential work without delays that negatively impact the industry and public health.

“These fly-ins are a vital part of IICRC’s ongoing commitment to advocacy,” said IICRC Leslie Anderson, IICRC president and chairman of the board of directors. “By engaging directly with policymakers, we’re able to elevate the needs of the cleaning, restoration, and inspection industries while promoting policies that strengthen our workforce and ensure the safety and well-being of the public.”

“The IICRC remains committed to champion policies that support certified industry professionals and accredited industry standards,” said Robbie Bradshaw, IICRC director of government relations. “Participation in national advocacy events, such as these legislative fly-ins, ensures that the voice of this essential sector is heard and respected in Washington and beyond.”

For more information on IICRC’s advocacy work, please visit https://iicrc.org/advocacy/