Woodard Cleaning and Restoration’s Justin Woodard Named a Top CEO in St. Louis

February 18, 2025Cleanfax Staff
Justin Woodard

Titan CEO and headline sponsor Wipfli LLP name Justin Woodard, Woodard Cleaning and Restoration CEO and president, as a 2025 St. Louis Titan 100. The Titan 100 program recognizes the Top 100 CEOs & C-level executives in St. Louis. They are the area’s most accomplished business leaders in their industry using criteria that includes demonstrating exceptional leadership, vision, and passion.

Justin, the third-generation owner and CEO of Woodard Cleaning & Restoration, is a visionary leader blending technical expertise with a deep commitment to service. With a background in software engineering, Justin brings a unique perspective to the restoration industry, driving innovation while upholding the company’s 75-plus year legacy of excellence. Since rejoining Woodard in 2008, he has held key leadership roles, shaping a culture of purpose, care, and continuous learning. Under his guidance, Woodard is on a mission to help one million people get back to their lives by 2033, all while fostering employee development and strengthening community impact. His leadership exemplifies the Titan100 spirit—strategic, forward-thinking, and deeply dedicated to both people and progress.

Justin will be honored at the Titan 100 awards celebration on April 24 at The Factory in St. Louis. This awards event will gather 100 Titans of Industry and their guests for an evening unlike anything that exists in the St. Louis  business community. Collectively the 2025 St. Louis Titan 100 and their companies employ over 42,148 individuals and generate over $77 billion in annual revenues. This year’s honorees also will be published in a limited-edition Titan 100 book and profiled exclusively online.

 

