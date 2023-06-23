In recent decades, women have made noteworthy strides in leadership roles, challenging traditional management’s long-standing traditions. Yes, I mean challenging men as CEOs, presidents, vice presidents, directors, managers, entrepreneurs, and more.

With their unique perspectives, skills, and approaches, women leaders are bringing about positive disruptions and transforming how organizations are managed.

Women in leadership have disrupted traditional management by embracing diversity and inclusion. Women leaders understand the importance of diverse teams and actively promote inclusive practices. They foster creativity, innovation, and collaboration by valuing different perspectives, experiences, and backgrounds. This disruption is particularly powerful in breaking down traditional hierarchical structures and creating a more equitable workplace where all employees feel valued and have equal opportunities to contribute and succeed.

We see this at ISSA, with staff, member organizations, and all connected to the worldwide cleaning industry association.

Women leaders often excel in promoting emotional intelligence in the workplace, disrupting the traditional managerial approach focusing solely on rational decision-making. Emotional intelligence involves understanding and empathizing with others, managing emotions effectively, and building solid relationships. By emphasizing these skills, women leaders foster a supportive and inclusive work environment where employees feel heard, respected, and motivated. This disruption enhances employee well-being and increases productivity, engagement, and overall organizational success.

Traditional management is often associated with a top-down approach, where decision-making power is concentrated at the top. Women leaders have disrupted this model by championing collaborative leadership. They recognize the value of collective intelligence and encourage teamwork, collaboration, and shared decision-making. This approach allows diverse perspectives to be heard and considered, resulting in better decisions and outcomes. By promoting collaborative leadership, women leaders create a culture of trust, empowerment, and engagement, encouraging employees to contribute unique strengths and ideas.

Another way women leaders have disrupted traditional management is by prioritizing work-life balance and advocating for flexibility in the workplace. They understand the importance of allowing employees to have fulfilling personal lives alongside their professional commitments. In addition, women leaders create a supportive environment that attracts and retains talented individuals by implementing flexible working hours, remote work options, and parental leave. This disruption challenges the conventional belief that long hours and constant availability are necessary for success.

Women in leadership have been instrumental in disrupting traditional management practices. As more women ascend to leadership positions, these disruptions will continue to reshape the future of management.

In the May/June issue of ISSA Today, enjoy the special recognition given to the great women in our industry. We could not do it without them!