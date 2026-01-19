Winter Break 2026 Registration Now Open

January 19, 2026Cleanfax Staff
Winter Break 2026

Moisture Mob Winter Break 2026 will be happening Feb. 16-20 in Bonita Springs, Florida, and will be hosting multiple exciting speakers, events, and topics throughout the two-day experience.

The interactive conference is dedicated to Building Envelope moisture surveys and advanced moisture investigation techniques. This immersive event brings together global subject matter experts on moisture detection and building science. Whether you’re a consultant, inspector, restoration specialist, or building professional, you’ll gain practical tools, defensible methodologies, and insights you can apply immediately.

Moisture Mob facilitators and experts including Pete Consigli, Andrew Rynhart, Jeremey Beagle, Ken Siders, Bob Blochinger, and others covering roofing, flooring, indoor air quality, and moisture science disciplines.

The event will be held at the Artichoke & Co. Event Center & Fairfield by Marriott in Bonita Springs. To learn more about the speakers and event, click here.

Read Cleanfax Staff's Posts

Cleanfax Staff

Cleanfax provides cleaning and restoration professionals with information designed to help them manage and grow their businesses.

Follow Cleanfax Staff

Related Posts

EPA

New EPA Budget at All-Time Low

News / Sustainability
Good looking repairman in uniform and clipboard reaching for a handshake.

Trust Is a Clear Advantage of Family Businesses

News
NORMI

NORMI Applauds the MOLD Act as a Transformational Shift for the Mold and Remediation Industry

Mold & Biohazard Remediation / News
MOLD Act

New Senate Bill Takes a Hard Look at Mold

Mold & Biohazard Remediation / News / Video
Washington D.C.

New MOLD Act Strengthens Health & Safety Standards for Military Housing

Mold & Biohazard Remediation / News
IICRC

New Military Housing Bill Puts IICRC’s Certifications and Mold Standard Front and Center

Mold & Biohazard Remediation / News

Share This Article

Join Our Newsletter

Expert Videos

Popular Content

Screenshot

Concrete Wars: Go to Battle With Ameripolish on Your Side

CoreLogic Straighttalk 800

Efficiency Meets Innovation: CoreLogic Revolutionizes Water Damage Restoration With Mitigate

ServiceMonster

ServiceMonster: All-in-One Client and Job Management Platform Built for Carpet and Floor Cleaners

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation: How to Turbocharge Your Restoration Project Strategies

Erin Hynum

Revolutionizing Restoration: Introducing the DryMAX XL Pro Dehumidifier

Polls

What STARTING wage (under one year of employment) do you pay a carpet cleaning technician, per hour?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...