Winter Break 2026 Registration Now Open

Moisture Mob Winter Break 2026 will be happening Feb. 16-20 in Bonita Springs, Florida, and will be hosting multiple exciting speakers, events, and topics throughout the two-day experience.

The interactive conference is dedicated to Building Envelope moisture surveys and advanced moisture investigation techniques. This immersive event brings together global subject matter experts on moisture detection and building science. Whether you’re a consultant, inspector, restoration specialist, or building professional, you’ll gain practical tools, defensible methodologies, and insights you can apply immediately.

Moisture Mob facilitators and experts including Pete Consigli, Andrew Rynhart, Jeremey Beagle, Ken Siders, Bob Blochinger, and others covering roofing, flooring, indoor air quality, and moisture science disciplines.

The event will be held at the Artichoke & Co. Event Center & Fairfield by Marriott in Bonita Springs. To learn more about the speakers and event, click here.