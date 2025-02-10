Why the Unseen Tasks in Your Cleaning Business Matter

If there’s one thing I didn’t expect when starting my cleaning business, it was this: how much time I would spend on dull tasks that had little to do with cleaning.

Like many entrepreneurs, I started with a vision. I saw spotless floors, clean windows, satisfied clients, and a thriving business. I didn’t picture the amount of bookkeeping I would have to stay on top of, returning calls and emails, ordering supplies, and handling client’s questions. These weren’t the “fun” parts of running a business I had imagined but were critical building blocks for success.

The Reality of Running a Cleaning Business

Owning a cleaning business is much more than delivering outstanding service. It’s also about managing your resources, strengthening relationships with your clients, and ensuring the operational side of your company functions well. These unseen tasks often distinguish between a business that thrives and one that dies.

At the beginning of my journey, I found these responsibilities overwhelming. The to-do list felt never-ending, and I sometimes questioned whether I’d signed up for more than I could handle. But I quickly learned an essential truth about entrepreneurship: Success isn’t just about doing what you love—it’s about doing what your business needs.

It’s a lesson echoed by experts like Michael Gerber, author of The E-Myth Revisited: Why Most Small Businesses Don’t Work and What to Do About It. Gerber stresses that many small business owners struggle because they focus too much on technical work (like cleaning) and neglect the essential entrepreneurial roles of management and innovation.

No matter how great your technical skills are, this oversight can kill growth. I would encourage you to order a copy of his book, as it helped me streamline most of my processes.

The Power of Persistence

The turning point for me came when I decided to stop seeing these tasks as interruptions and start treating them as important steps to my business’s growth. Instead of avoiding them or procrastinating, I rolled up my sleeves and made it a habit to address these responsibilities daily.

This shift didn’t just help me get things done—it built persistence. By tackling the unglamorous tasks with consistent effort, I developed a work ethic and discipline that became the foundation of my business’s success.

Persistence became my superpower. It allowed me to:

Systemize repetitive processes to save time.

Provide exceptional service to my customers by staying organized and responsive.

Free up mental space to focus on areas of growth and innovation – where I want to go.

Practical Steps for Cleaning Business Owners

If you’re a cleaning business owner, you’ve probably faced the same struggles. It’s easy to feel bogged down by tasks that don’t directly generate income or fulfill your passion for cleaning. However, these responsibilities are vital for your long-term success. Here are some practical ways to tackle them:

Embrace the Necessity: Recognize that these tasks are not distractions but enablers. They allow your business to run smoothly and create a better client experience. Give time and space to simple and small tasks. Systemize and Automate: Look for ways to streamline repetitive tasks. Accounting software like QuickBooks or Wave can be used to handle bookkeeping. Implement tools like Slack or Google Workspace to organize communication. Automating processes where possible saves time and reduces errors. Create a Routine: Build consistency by scheduling daily time to tackle administrative duties. A routine helps you stay on top of things without feeling overwhelmed and allows you to control your schedule rather than let it control you. Delegate When Possible: As your business grows, consider outsourcing tasks that take you away from your core strengths. Hiring a virtual assistant or a part-time bookkeeper can free up valuable time. The cost of these services is less expensive than you think! Keep the Big Picture in Mind: Connect your daily tasks to your larger vision. Remember, these tasks are the foundations that support the business you’re building—keep your goals in mind!

The Payoff

Over time, you’ll find that mastering the mundane pays off in ways you might not have anticipated. It creates a foundation of stability that allows you to focus on what truly matters—scaling your business, connecting with clients, or dedicating time to personal growth. The skills you develop by tackling these responsibilities consistently will serve you well as you expand. They’ll help you identify opportunities, manage risks, and confidently lead your business.

In another favorite book of mine, Atomic Habits, James Clear notes, “Success is the product of daily habits—not once-in-a-lifetime transformations.” This principle applies perfectly to the unseen work of running a cleaning business. Each time you answer an email promptly, send off a new cleaning proposal or follow up with a client, you’re reinforcing habits that drive success.

For me, persistence and a willingness to embrace every part of the process, whether exciting or mundane, turned my cleaning business into a thriving operation. It wasn’t easy, but it was worth it.

If you’re in the trenches now, take heart. Every task, no matter how small, is a step forward. By showing up, doing the work, and staying consistent, you’re building the business you dreamed of—and, more importantly, the person who can lead it to even greater success. Forward movement is forward movement, no matter how slow you may be going!