What the Founders of The Experience Will Miss the Most

September 13, 2023Cleanfax Staff
Larry Cooper and Family

ISSA Media Director Jeff Cross caught up with Larry Cooper and his family, founders of The Experience, at this year’s event in September. The 2023 conference was their last.

Learn what they’ll miss about the event and what Cooper had to say regarding what the future holds by watching the video below!

Click and Watch:

For more video content by Cleanfax, check out the  Cleanfax Video page and start learning invaluable cleaning and restoration tips today.

