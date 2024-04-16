Legal Eagle of RIA Sees Challenges and Solutions to Restoration Pricing

Ed Cross is an attorney who works closely with the Restoration Industry Association (RIA). He has worked diligently as a mediator between restoration contractors and the insurance industry. With a focus on customized pricing and overcoming the challenges of restoration pricing software, Cross has been able to bring to the table the constituents who can make a difference with real change now and in the future.

In this episode of Straight Talk!, Cross describes the state of current affairs and what he sees as possibilities with restoration pricing. He also describes what he sees as viable solutions for all parties involved—both restoration contractors and insurance companies.

Watch the video or listen to the podcast below to learn more about these impactful solutions!

Click and Watch:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

You can also listen to the full conversation via our Cleanfax Podcast here:



For more video content by Cleanfax, check out the Cleanfax Video page and start learning invaluable cleaning and restoration tips today.

Subscribe or update your subscription to Cleanfax.

Become an ISSA member to manage and grow your restoration company

ISSA membership provides unparalleled opportunities to improve your operations, boost your profits, and make valuable connections. Learn more about the benefits that are in store for you as an ISSA member by viewing the ISSA membership form page today!