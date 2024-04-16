Legal Eagle of RIA Sees Challenges and Solutions to Restoration Pricing

April 16, 2024Cleanfax Staff
Restoration lawyer Ed Cross

Ed Cross is an attorney who works closely with the Restoration Industry Association (RIA). He has worked diligently as a mediator between restoration contractors and the insurance industry. With a focus on customized pricing and overcoming the challenges of restoration pricing software, Cross has been able to bring to the table the constituents who can make a difference with real change now and in the future.

In this episode of Straight Talk!, Cross describes the state of current affairs and what he sees as possibilities with restoration pricing. He also describes what he sees as viable solutions for all parties involved—both restoration contractors and insurance companies.

Watch the video or listen to the podcast below to learn more about these impactful solutions!

Click and Watch:

You can also listen to the full conversation via our Cleanfax Podcast here:


For more video content by Cleanfax, check out the  Cleanfax Video page and start learning invaluable cleaning and restoration tips today.

Subscribe or update your subscription to Cleanfax.

Become an ISSA member to  manage and grow your restoration company

ISSA membership provides unparalleled opportunities to improve your operations, boost your profits, and make valuable connections. Learn more about the benefits that are in store for you as an ISSA member by viewing the  ISSA membership form page today!

Read Cleanfax Staff's Posts

Cleanfax Staff

Cleanfax provides cleaning and restoration professionals with information designed to help them manage and grow their businesses.

Follow Cleanfax Staff

Related Posts

IICRC logo

GBAC Senior Director to Host IICRC Webinar

Cleaning / ISSA / News / Training
Video Image

Ant Invasions and Costly Consequences

Business Management & Operations / Cleaning / Video
construction price increases

Construction Materials Prices Increase Slightly in March

Business Management & Operations / Marketing & Sales / News
exhausted worker

Another State Blocks Heat Protections for Workers

Business Management & Operations / Labor / News / Sustainability
RIA's Ben Looper

RIA in 2024: Industry Exclusive with Ben Looper

Business Management & Operations / Cleaning / Fire, Smoke & Contents Restoration / Video
Tech partnership

Clean Claims and Magicplan Form New Alliance to Enhance Restoration Processes

Business Management & Operations / Growth & Acquisitions / News

Share This Article

Join Our Newsletter

Expert Videos

Popular Content

CoreLogic

CoreLogic: Spearheading Innovation and Technology in the Restoration Industry

Insurance_Webinar_600x300_CF

Insurance Restoration Strategies Unlocked: How to Identify & Conquer Top Challenges in the Industry

AI sales

Is AI Going to Be the Death of the Salesperson?

Grow your social media

The Digital Marketing Demystified Series—Part 2: Grow Your Business with Social Media

Digital Marketing - Part 1

The Digital Marketing Demystified Series—Part 1: World Class Email Marketing

Polls

As a floor cleaning contractor, which of the following best describes your approach to marketing:

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...