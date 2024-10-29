What State are You Most Likely to be Struck by Lightning in?

A new study has revealed the states where you’re most likely to be struck by lightning, with Wyoming taking the top spot.

New Jersey gambling experts at PlayNJ.com analyzed data from the Vaisala Xweather annual lightning report to find the total number of lightning strikes per state last year. This figure was weighed against the state population to calculate the number of strikes per 1,000 residents. The states with the most lightning strikes per 1,000 residents determined the ranking.

Wyoming ranked as the state where you’re most likely to be struck by lightning, with 6,936 strikes per 1,000 residents. The state recorded a total of 4,000,843 lightning strikes in 2023, with a density of 15.8 strikes per square kilometer.

South Dakota comes in second, with 5,763 lightning strikes per 1,000 residents. South Dakota recorded a total of 5,109,756 strikes during 2023, with a lightning density of 25.6 strikes per square kilometer.

Third in the ranking is Montana, with 4,520 lightning strikes per 1,000 residents, with a total of 4,900,756 lightning strikes during this period. In 2023, Montana recorded a lightning density of 12.9 strikes per square kilometer.

Mississippi ranks fourth, with 4,407 lightning strikes per 1,000 residents. The state recorded a total of 13,049,233 lightning strikes in 2023, with a density of 104 strikes per square kilometer—the second highest in America after Florida with a density of 112.6 per square kilometer.

Nebraska comes in fifth, with 4,180 lightning strikes per 1,000 residents. Nebraska recorded a total of 8,198,978 strikes during 2023, with a lightning density of 40.9 strikes per square kilometer.

Rounding out the top 10 are Arkansas, Oklahoma, North Dakota, Kansas, and Louisiana.

Hawaii has the lowest rate of lightning strikes, with just seven per 1,000 residents. Hawaii recorded a total of 10,771 strikes during 2023, with a lightning density of 0.6 strikes per square kilometer.

“Lightning strikes may seem like a rare occurrence, but they remain a constant natural hazard across the world,” said Tristan Kay, PlayNJ.com head of casino. “Areas with frequent thunderstorms see higher risks of lightning strikes and residents should remain cautious if they venture out into rough weather. Staying safe means being aware: Avoid open fields, water, and tall objects like trees. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you’re close enough to be struck by lightning.”