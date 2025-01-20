What Lurks in Your Hotel Room?

Travelers expect clean, comfortable hotel rooms, but too often, they encounter the opposite—stains on the carpet, mysterious spots on bedding, and lingering contaminants that compromise their stay.

In this episode of Straight Talk!, IICRC-approved instructor and industry consultant Shawn Bisaillon shares his personal experience about the reality of how clean—or NOT clean—hotel rooms may be.

This episode takes a closer look at the disconnect between guest expectations and the reality of hotel cleanliness, uncovering why these issues persist even in the face of growing customer dissatisfaction.

Despite a lack of prioritization from hotel management, the cleaning industry has solutions that can bridge this gap. From innovative cleaning technologies to better training and accountability, discover how the industry can lead the charge to restore guest trust and redefine what a truly clean hotel experience should be.

