Weak Foundations, Strong Response: Mitigating Storm Damage in Aging Homes

When seasonal storms strike—whether it’s a spring tornado, summer flood, or fall hurricane—they rarely hit homes in perfect condition. In fact, many structures across the country are quietly deteriorating: Roofs nearing the end of their lifespan, outdated windows, foundations with cracks, and drainage systems overwhelmed by the slightest downpour. That slow, invisible wear and tear becomes a serious threat when extreme weather hits.

Ben Gergis, co-founder and vice president of operations at DRYmedic Restoration Services, knows exactly what’s at stake. “We don’t walk into perfect homes after a storm,” he said. “We walk into real-world situations—where years of aging, outdated infrastructure, and deferred maintenance collide with violent weather events.”

DRYmedic, launched in 2014 in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, has since grown into a national brand with over 60 locations across the United States. Gergis brings a deep background in construction, inspections, and restoration. He’s IICRC certified, OSHA-trained, and licensed in both Michigan and Florida. His mission is clear: to help people recover from disaster with speed, empathy, and technical excellence.

The hidden vulnerabilities of aging homes

Gergis has seen how older homes—especially those built before building codes were standardized—can be both surprisingly sturdy and dangerously fragile.

“You’d be surprised. Sometimes homes from the ’60s or ’70s hold up better than those from the ’90s or 2000s,” he noted. “Newer builds often use materials like OSB that don’t tolerate water well. When wind-driven rain hits those areas, the panels swell, buckle, and fail fast.”

On the flip side, older homes often lack proper ventilation, which can lead to attic mold and roof deck separation. Combine that with outdated plumbing, aging foundations, and insufficient drainage—and you have a perfect storm of structural risk.

“Think of your home like a sponge,” Gergis explained. “As it absorbs water, it expands. As it dries, it contracts. That constant movement affects your pipes, framing, and even your soil. And when a storm arrives, any small weakness becomes a big problem fast.”

One storm, two neighborhoods, different challenges

What happens when a storm hits a town with both aging and brand-new neighborhoods?

“We often work both sides of the storm—older homes on one block, new construction just a mile away,” Gergis said. “The materials may vary slightly, but the real difference is in hazards. With homes from the ’60s, we’re testing for asbestos and lead. But even homes built in the 2000s aren’t immune—some still contain legacy materials.”

From an insurance and pricing standpoint, Gergis sees greater variation between counties and states than between neighborhoods. “The bigger concern is making sure your team knows what to look for and how to keep themselves and the occupants safe,” he said.

Restoration readiness: what contractors must do before the storm

Preparation is everything in the restoration industry. And for Gergis, that starts with education.

“Train your team,” he advised. “Not just on tools and techniques, but on limits—how many hours they can work, how to stay safe, and how to care for customers. On the quiet days, like a cold, rainy Tuesday when the phones are slow, let them rest. Because when the storm hits, they’ll be working 12- to 16-hour days.”

Readiness also means thinking like a first responder. Gergis encourages companies to stock PPE, drinking water, and even dry snacks for both crews and homeowners. “It’s not just about repairing structures—it’s about helping people through trauma,” he said. “We come in during one of the worst moments in their lives. You’ve got to be prepared to serve them fully.”

Communicate with care—and never underestimate what matters

Gergis speaks from experience—on both sides of disaster. “I went through a fire personally,” he said. “Even with all my years in the industry, nothing prepares you like living it.”

That’s why he emphasizes communication. Before starting any restoration job, his team asks the homeowner one critical question: “What matters to you that money can’t replace?”

He shares a powerful example. After a fire, a couple sat on their curb, visibly shaken. “I asked them that question,” he recalled. “The wife said, ‘My son just finished his final exam. His laptop is in the house.’ The husband said, ‘I have a championship ring by the bed. It’s irreplaceable.’ We found both items, restored them, and had them back in 48 hours.”

That act of compassion changed everything. “The project became easy after that,” Gergis said. “They knew we were there for them, not the paycheck.”

Success through empathy

In a business often focused on technical precision, Gergis argues that the most powerful tool is empathy.

“If you approach a job thinking about line items and chasing every penny, you’re in the wrong business,” he said. “But if you approach it like, ‘What if this was my mother’s home?’—you’ll thrive. People don’t forget how you made them feel.”

As the industry braces for another season of unpredictable storms, aging infrastructure, and stressed-out homeowners, Gergis offers one final piece of advice: “Every challenge is a learning opportunity. Take your time, work safely, communicate clearly, and never be afraid to ask for help. You don’t have to know everything—you just have to care.”