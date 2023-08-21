Watch Rare Persian Rug Get Its First Cleaning in Two Decades

August 21, 2023Cleanfax Staff
Cleaning a Persian rug

In a recently posted YouTube video by Insider, a rare Persian rug from the 1940s valued at US$12,500 got its first cleaning in more than 20 years.

The three-step process required first using a browning treatment, which was used to remove a variety of stains and improve discoloration due to the rug’s age. After a hose down, shampoo was applied and agitated using a scrubber, which loosened up dirt and debris from the fibers. After being shampooed a second time, an extractor sucked up remaining moisture. The rug was then hung to be airdried completely, to avoid any growth of mold and mildew.

View the stunning before and after images of the rug in the video below.

