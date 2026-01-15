Voda Cleaning & Restoration Ranks Among Top Franchises in Entrepreneur Magazine’s Franchise 500®

Voda Cleaning & Restoration has been named to Entrepreneur Magazine’s Franchise 500®, a definitive ranking of the world’s top franchise opportunities.

“This recognition highlights the scalability of the Voda model and the strong demand we’re seeing from franchise candidates nationwide,” said Steve Miller, Voda’s chief development officer. “We’re focused on building a system designed for long-term growth and franchisee success, where owners can be in business for themselves but not by themselves.”

The recognition caps a strong year of growth for Voda, marked by accelerated system expansion, continued investment in franchisee support, and strong performance across its growing network of franchise owners. Inclusion on the Franchise 500® underscores Voda’s momentum and validates the strength of its business model within the essential home services sector.

“Being recognized by Entrepreneur as one of the top franchises in the country is a significant milestone for our brand,” said Dan Claps, Voda’s CEO and co-founder. “This honor reflects the dedication of our franchise owners and support teams, as well as our commitment to building a franchise system designed for sustainable growth and long-term success.”

Voda Cleaning & Restoration has differentiated itself through a modern, scalable approach to cleaning and restoration services, offering a comprehensive suite of solutions including water damage restoration, mold remediation, carpet and upholstery cleaning, and additional specialty services. The brand’s focus on strong unit economics, centralized marketing support, and operational playbooks has enabled franchise owners to grow efficiently while delivering high-quality service in their local markets.

As demand for professional cleaning and restoration services continues to rise nationwide, Voda Cleaning & Restoration remains focused on expanding into new markets while providing franchise owners with the tools, technology, and support needed to thrive.