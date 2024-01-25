Violand Management Associates Hires New Business Development Advisor

Violand Management Associates, a advisory company serving restoration, plumbing, and other direct labor service businesses, has hired Kelley Dolan as their newest business development advisor.

For more than 20 years, Dolan has worked for both small and large property restoration companies, with a focus on management and leadership. She is a recognized expert and thought leader in human resources, employee development, and organizational stewardship.

Dolan has led restoration teams to win Restoration Industry Association (RIA) Phoenix Awards, a Great Places to Work Award, and a Smart CEO Culture Award. Kelley has also won a SmartCEO Brava Award, was RIA’s 2021 Volunteer of the Year, and was a two-time runner up for R&R Magazine’s Women in Restoration Award.

Dolan has been a volunteer with the RIA since 2019 and was elected as an RIA Board Member in 2023. She is certified in Emergenetics, Predictive Index, and Dream Manager Training.

For more information, visit violand.com.