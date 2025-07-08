Violand Management Associates Expands Team with 3 New Hires

Violand Management Associates added three new team members to support its growing roster of clients.

Joining Violand are Bill Weaver and Rob Curran as business development advisors, and Heather Minnick as a business growth specialist. These hires reflect Violand’s continued investment in helping small businesses and leadership teams build professional acumen and achieve sustained profitable growth.

Weaver brings nearly 50 years of experience in the HVAC and plumbing industry, having owned and operated businesses in six states. For the past 15 years, he’s served as a business coach for top consulting firms. His passion lies in operational excellence and helping clients achieve their personal and professional goals.

Curran comes to Violand with over a decade of leadership in commercial restoration, where he advised regional and national teams on sales growth and strategy. With roots in operations and government service, Curran specializes in building strong sales teams, driving accountability, and helping businesses execute with clarity and confidence.

Minnick joins the team as a business growth specialist, bringing a strong background in sales, digital marketing, and SEO strategy—particularly within the trades. Known for her strategic mindset and passion for helping others succeed, her focus will be on deepening client relationships and accelerating business growth.

“We’re proud to be an employer of choice, attracting talented, driven individuals committed to our mission of helping clients build better businesses and better lives,” said Jeff Jones, Violand’s director of sales and marketing. “Bill, Rob, and Heather embody the kind of energy and expertise our clients count on.”