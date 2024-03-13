Using International Cleaning Week to Your Own Advantage

March 13, 2024Cleanfax Staff
International Cleaning Week 2024

International Cleaning Week (March 24–30), a week-long celebration hosted by ISSA to honor frontline cleaning professionals and advocates for the industry, is quickly approaching.

Why not use the week to your own advantage for your business? Visit our ISSA webpage regarding International Cleaning Week to watch a video on how your company can get involved in raising awareness, recognizing your colleagues, and promoting the value of clean.

You can also click here to download our International Cleaning Week partnership toolkit. And be sure to check out our article for tips on using this week for marketing and to gain customers.

Read Cleanfax Staff's Posts

Cleanfax Staff

Cleanfax provides cleaning and restoration professionals with information designed to help them manage and grow their businesses.

