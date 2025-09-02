US National Weather Service Reports Second Most Active Year for Flash Flood Emergencies

The National Weather Service (NWS) has not issued more flash flood warnings so far in 2025 than in any other year in more than a generation. This year through July 15 has now eclipsed 1998 for the most warnings of any year since 1986, according to NWS.

This year also ranks second for the number of flash flood emergencies with 47. Only 2016 had more flash flood emergencies by this date, with 51 such warnings.

Some areas have been hit harder than others. Of the 3,000 warnings issued this year, the Appalachians, Ozarks, and Southern Plains recorded the most.

NWS’ office in Raleigh, North Carolina, has also issued the highest number of warnings to date for their area. In Texas, from the Hill Country to Houston, 12 flash flood emergencies were issued from January to July.

July also started with a flurry of flood reports from the mid-Atlantic to the Appalachians and across Texas. More than 1,200 reports of flooding were sent to the NWS.