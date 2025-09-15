Unlock the Secrets to Leadership

September 15, 2025Jeff Cross
Dean DiSibio

Popcorn is optional; pressure is not. In a fast, interactive session, Dean DiSibio, founder of the Colonel’s Leadership Council, makes the case that the single most significant driver of organizational success is leadership—24/7, at work, at home, and at play.

Drawing on 35 years in the cleaning industry and three decades in the U.S. Army, DiSibio mines scenes from films like The Godfather, Apollo 13, and Erin Brockovich to spark a spirited debate: What did the characters get right, where did they fail, and what would you do in their place? It’s fun, sure—but it’s also a mirror. Expect the lens to swing back to you.

This is not a lecture. DiSibio asks the room to define leadership in today’s VUCA world—volatile, uncertain, complex, and ambiguous—and to pressure-test whether leading now is harder than it was 20 years ago. You’ll trade insights with peers, complete a short leadership survey, and begin a personal action plan you can build on after the show. The goal: Leave with foundational knowledge, clear next steps, and the confidence to be your best self on the team, and help your team become its best version, too.

What you’ll take away

• A film-to-field framework: Convert memorable scenes into repeatable leadership behaviors.
• A reality check for 2025: What VUCA really means for frontline decisions and culture.
• A quick self-assessment: Why people willingly follow you—and where you can level up.
• A starter plan: Concrete actions to strengthen your influence back at work.

Who should attend

Individual contributors ready to lead, new managers building confidence, and seasoned leaders who want a fresh, practical reset.

Unlock the Secrets to Leadership runs Wednesday, Nov. 12, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. PT at ISSA Show North America 2025.

Watch the video below, then register for ISSA Show North America 2025 at issashow.com.

Read Jeff Cross's Posts

Jeff Cross

Jeff Cross is the ISSA media director, with publications that include Cleaning & Maintenance Management, ISSA Today, and Cleanfax magazines. He is the previous owner of a successful cleaning and restoration firm. He also works as a trainer and consultant for business owners, managers, and front-line technicians. He can be reached at [email protected].

Follow Jeff Cross

