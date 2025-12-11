Uncover the Hidden Health Threats in Carpet

Beneath your feet lies a hidden reservoir—carpet that quietly trap more than dust.

Research now shows that secondhand smoke, cannabis aerosols, vape residue, and even mycotoxins cling to fibers and padding, re-emitting irritants long after the source is gone.

In this episode of Unscripted, an IICRC video production, we bring together an epidemiologist and two carpet and furniture cleaning experts to uncover the science behind these lingering pollutants—and reveal what it really takes to remove them.

You’ll learn why light vacuuming and deodorizing fall short, how residues affect indoor health, and what a true deep-clean “reset” looks like for homes, rentals, and commercial spaces.

Whether you’re a carpet cleaning or restoration professional, property manager, realtor, or homeowner, this conversation shows how to protect health, improve indoor air quality, and restore genuine freshness—literally from the ground up.

