Tyson Bills Appointed VP of Marketing for Five Star Franchising

July 16, 2024
Tyson Bills

Five Star Franchising, a growing platform of home services franchise opportunities, named Tyson Bills as its vice president of marketing for Five Star Bath Solutions, 1-800-Packouts, and Card My Yard.

Five Star Bath Solutions was named to the Entrepreneur Franchise 500®, ranking No. 314, in 2024. They were also named one of the Fasting-Growing Franchises and a Top Franchise for less than $150,000. In addition, they ranked No. 6 on the Franchise Direct’s Top 100 Franchises.

In his new role, Bills will oversee the day-to-day marketing efforts for Five Star Bath Solutions, 1-800-Packouts, and Card My Yard while also developing marketing strategies, go-to-market campaigns, and campaign implementation and tracking.

“Tyson is an experienced marketing professional who has delivered exceptional results throughout his career, making him a perfect fit to lead the marketing department for these three brands,” said Ben Fox, Five Star Franchising head of customer experience. “When we began searching for an individual for this role, we were seeking someone who performed at a high level, but also dedicated themselves to improving the marketing department and the platform.”

Bills brings more than 15 years of marketing experience across start-up, growth, and large-scale brands. In addition, he has experience in I-banking, venture capital, and private equity. He obtained his undergraduate and M.B.A. from Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah.

“I’m looking forward to helping these three Five Star Franchising brands continue on their upward trajectory by developing innovative growth strategies while also leading a team of excellent marketers,” Bills said. “I am proud to provide my marketing know-how to help these brands continue to grow and thrive.”

